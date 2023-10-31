Wednesday, Nov 01

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Phoenix Raceway

Xfinity Series News
Tuesday, Oct 31 90
RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Phoenix Raceway
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: NASCAR Xfinity Series Finale
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Time: 7:00PM ET | 4:00PM MST
  • Track: Phoenix Raceway
  • Distance: 200 laps / 200 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 45 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Stage 2: 45 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Final Stage: 110 laps, ends Lap 200
  • Broadcasting: USA | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice
  • Date: Friday, November 3
  • Time: 7:00PM EST | 4:00PM MST
 
  • Qualifying (USA)
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Time: 3:30PM EST | 12:30PM MST
  • Format: Single Car | One Lap | One Round
 
NXS PHOENIX STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 4
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 13th
Best Finish: 12th
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 7
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 1
Top-10's: 1
Best Start: 11th
Best Finish: 5th
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala and the No. 26 team will return to Phoenix Raceway for the NASCAR Xfinity Series season finale on Saturday with Ruedebusch Development & Construction on board.
 
  • Grala made his first start with Sam Hunt Racing and Toyota in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway in 2022, finishing 23rd.
 
  • Grala has four career NXS starts at Phoenix Raceway.
  • Additionally, he has two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at the 1-mile track with one top-5 finish.
 
  • Ruedebusch Development and Construction is on board of the No. 26 GR Supra for the season finale.
  • About Ruedebusch Development and Construction: Ruedebusch Development & Construction, Inc. is a highly qualified, vertically integrated full-service commercial real estate development and construction company located in Madison, Wisconsin. Services include design-build construction, commercial real estate development, property management, and commercial real estate consulting. Ruedebusch has knowledge and experience in all aspects of the commercial real estate field. From locating new rental space for your business, to finding the perfect piece of land for your new corporate headquarters; from the turn-key facility, to the architectural and interior design that will best reflect your company's culture, Ruedebusch is with you every step of the way.
 
 
QUOTES
 
“It’s bittersweet to head out to Phoenix for our final race of 2023. We’ve had an up and down season, but we’ve come on really strong with our performance in the second half of the year. We’ve contended inside the top-10 in every single race lately, but circumstances beyond our control have kept us from scoring some of those results. It would mean a lot to everyone at Sam Hunt Racing to go grab a good result this weekend to head into the off season on a high note. I’m proud of everyone on the team for progressing throughout the year, and especially our partners Island Brands USA, Fire Dept. Coffee, Ruedebusch.com, and Toyota Racing who ultimately made it possible for us. Let’s go win in the desert!”
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Ruedebusch GR Supra

SHR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

