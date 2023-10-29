Justin Allgaier won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway in thrilling fashion.



Driver No. 7 won for the first time in his career at Martinsville Speedway and earned himself a spot into the Championship 4 race next Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. Allgaier joins Sam Mayer, John Hunter Nemechek and Cole Custer in the Championship finale next weekend.



“We’ve got a shot at going for a championship at Phoenix,” Allgaier told NBC Sports post-race.



“This is an emotional one. I’ve wanted to win at Martinsville for a long time and man I’ve been on the other end of that too many times.”



Drivers that didn’t make the Championship 4 included Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed, Sammy Smith and Chandler Smith. Hill, who was one of the only drivers that could point himself into Phoenix finished 21st after crashing on the start finish line on the final lap and would miss out on a Championship 4 spot by only seven points.



Rounding out the top five were Sheldon Creed in second, Sammy Smith in third, Riley Herbst in fourth and Josh Berry in fifth.



Creed, who finished second missed out on a spot into the Championship 4 after coming up one spot short of victory. Creed needed a win in order to advance into Phoenix.



Saturday’s race at Martinsville saw a race total of 15 cautions in the 256 lap race. John Hunter Nemechek clinched himself a spot into the Championship 4 on points after the end of Stage 2.



Cole Custer, who earned the final spot into the Championship 4 limped his No.00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford across the start finish line after the field wrecked on the front-stretch on the final lap.



Xfinity Series post-race inspection has concluded and with no issues. Allgaier is confirmed the race winner.



The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season concludes next Saturday at Phoenix Raceway where a champion will be crowned at race end. Coverage begins next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on USA Network.



Stage 1 Winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 Winner: Sammy Smith

Race Winner: Justin Allgaier