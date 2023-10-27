Danny Stockman Named Crew Chief of No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet with Driver Jesse Love for 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season

Richard Childress Racing has named Danny Stockman as crew chief of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet with driver Jesse Love for the organization’s championship-winning NASCAR Xfinity Series program beginning in 2024.

Stockman has 457 collective starts as a crew chief across NASCAR’s top-three national tours, notably guiding Austin Dillon to a NASCAR Truck Series championship and a NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2011 and 2013, respectively.

“Danny Stockman will be great addition to RCR’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program and we are looking forward to welcoming him back to our organization,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “Danny has proven that he is a talented crew chief, especially working with a young driver. He’s accomplished a lot in his career, including helping guide Austin Dillon to two championships. I know he will do a great job working with Jesse Love and representing Whelen Engineering.”

Stockman owns seven NASCAR Xfinity Series wins and 14 NASCAR Truck Series wins as a crew chief.

“Danny Stockman is a racer’s racer and fits right in with Richard Childress Racing, so we are excited to welcome him back to our NASCAR Xfinity Series program,” said Danny Lawrence, RCR’s managing director of team alliances and Xfinity operations. “His work ethic is second to none and we know that he will do a great job in guiding Jesse Love through his first season of NASCAR Xfinity Series competition and be an asset to our entire organization.”

When Stockman joins RCR for the 2024 season, he will be charged with guiding Jesse Love as he embarks on his rookie season of NASCAR Xfinity Series competition in the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet. Love is the reigning ARCA Menards Series champion and clinched this year’s title on the strength of winning half of the races on the schedule.

“It’s great to have the chance to work with someone like Danny Stockman,” said Love. “His resume speaks for itself and he’s somebody that I knew I really wanted to work with. I am looking forward to learning from him and growing as a driver under his tutelage. He always brings really fast race cars to the track, and his relationship with RCR and Chevrolet is huge and will be helpful during my rookie NASCAR Xfinity Series season.”

Stockman rejoins RCR after first working with the organization from 2010-2019.

“Richard Childress Racing just feels like home to me so I can’t wait to cross the railroad tracks in Welcome, N.C. and race for wins and championships with a talented group of racers,” said Stockman. “Jesse Love is a bright young talent and it’s an honor to be able to work with him as he makes the next step in his career in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. I am grateful to Richard Childress for this opportunity and excited to go for wins and championships for Whelen Engineering.”

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com.

RCR PR