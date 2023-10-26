Joe Graf Jr. | RSS Racing Martinsville Speedway October NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Settled In: After spending the last three seasons with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (2020 – 2022), Joe Graf Jr. moved to RSS Racing during the offseason, where he’ll spend the majority of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season competing for the Sugar Hill, Ga.-based team. In addition to RSS Racing, Graf will also compete in a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, driving the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. Saturday afternoon’s race from Martinsville (Va.) Speedway signifies the 14th race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season. It continues the stretch drive for NASCAR’s secondary national series, with just two races remaining on its calendar. Welcome Aboard: Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing welcome Bucked Up as the primary partner of the team’s No. 38 Ford Mustang for Saturday afternoon’s Dead On Tools 250. The annual fall Martinsville Speedway short track race marks the 32nd race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and the fourth race of the year where Bucked Up’s colors have flown with Graf. A long-time partner of Joe Graf Jr. since the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Bucked Up will utilize the penultimate race of the season to promote its full line of products. Bucked Up is a sports nutrition and lifestyle brand focused on helping all athletes and individuals achieve their health and fitness goals. Offering over 500 different products ranging from supplements and energy drinks to apparel and accessories, Bucked Up is committed to providing customers with the best products available. Dedicated to using high-quality ingredients and non-proprietary blends, Bucked Up’s pre-workout is the No. 1 best-selling product in its class. The brand’s products are now offered in over 25,000 stores worldwide, including Walmart, Amazon, GNC and Vitamin Shoppe. Things Are Getting Hot: For Saturday afternoon’s anticipated 250-lap thriller, the team and Bucked Up welcome Hot Spot convenience stores as a major associate marketing partner. Hot Spot is the newest retailer to offer Bucked Up. R. L. Jordan Oil Company is a family-owned and operated business headquartered in Spartanburg, SC. They currently operate 41 Hot Spot convenience stores, 10 Hottie’s Kitchens, 2 Hardees, 7 Subways and 8 Hunt Brothers Pizza Shops in North Carolina and South Carolina. The company grew out of a small country store in Franklin, North Carolina. Gas 4 Less was the first gasoline station in the area to offer high-quality, unbranded gasoline. Hot Spot continues to serve its customers by constructing and operating state-of-the-art fueling facilities, convenience stores, and branded food stores. Presently, Hot Spot management is focusing on maintaining and enhancing a competitive edge in the markets they serve. A dedication to innovation and a desire to offer great products at competitive prices has always been our goal. Thanks For Your Support: With a little more than 93 percent of the 2023 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing would like to thank their associate marketing partners: ArmsList.com, AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy Drink, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin®, GTECHNIQ, JACOB Companies, Lefcourt Brothers Racing, Love Motorsports, Model Electronics, ShopRite and Wawa for their continued support. Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 38 Bucked Up Ford Mustang on Saturday, the RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90, with host Pat Patterson on Saturday morning, October 28, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET. Graf will also spotlight a commercial featuring Bucked Up in several spots throughout the weekend, including the complete four-hour program on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Dead On Tools 250 will mark Graf’s seventh start at the historic 0.526-mile paved oval. In his previous six Martinsville efforts, he delivered a track-best of 15th during the fall edition of the 2021 Dead On Tools 250 after starting 32nd driving for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Short Track Stats: At tracks classified as a short track, Graf has competed in 18 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 25.2 and an average result of 24.8. Joe Graf Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 124 career Xfinity Series starts Graf has earned five top-10 finishes, including a seventh-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2023. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 25.7. He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fifth in 2020 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with SS GreenLight Racing. With Joe Gibbs Racing, he earned his non-superspeedway career-best qualifying effort of 11th at Kansas Speedway in September 2023 and most recently at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in October 2023. Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway | Contender Boats 300 Race Recap: In his final start of the season for Joe Gibbs Racing aboard the No. 19 Wawa Toyota Supra, Graf was able to pick up the pace considerably from practice to qualify a non-superspeedway career-best 11th and battled a loose race car throughout the race to challenge for a top-10 finish in Stage 3. Graf succeeded and backed up his recent top-10 finish at Kansas Speedway with his third top-10 run of the year at Homestead by taking the checkered flag 10th and on the lead lap. The former ARCA Menards Series winner will return to RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers for the final two NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway respectively. Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow monthly. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Steve Addington is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 295th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his fourth race at the iconic short track in the Old Dominion. In his previous 294 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected 11 wins, 10 poles, 68 top-five and 118 top-10 finishes. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has three teammates at RSS Racing. Veteran Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 39 Sci Apps Ford Mustang, while younger brother Kyle Sieg will drive the No. 29 RSS Racing Ford Mustang and CJ McLaughlin returns to steer the No. 28 Sci Apps Ford Mustang. Ryan Sieg is set to make his 333rd career Xfinity Series start overall and seventh at Martinsville. Kyle Sieg is poised to make his 49th career Xfinity Series start and second at Martinsville. CJ McLaughlin is set to make his 39th career Xfinity Series start and second at Martinsville. Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), X | Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr). For more on RSS Racing, please like them on Facebook (RSS283839) and follow them on Instagram (@rss283839) and X | Twitter (@RSS283839).