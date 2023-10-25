Big Machine Racing - Martinsville Advance

Overview

Event: Dead On Tools 250

Date: October 28, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. eastern

Location: Martinsville Speedway

Layout: .526 mile oval

Laps: 250

Miles: 131.5

Stage Lengths: 60/120/250

TV: USA Network and the NBC Sports app

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN. Click here for stations.

Driver Points: 2161, ranked #10

Notes of Interest:

“After a really strong weekend at Miami where I felt like from the first lap of practice through the race,” says Parker Kligerman, “Our Big Machine Racing Team excelled at a really high level. It’s been awesome to see us keep up the great performances even after being knocked out of the playoffs. No quit in this team! Looking ahead to Martinsville has me excited since we have been fast on every single track type the second half of the year and seemed to have zeroed in on the setup packages we need. I know Patrick Donahue and our engineer Cody McKenzie have been hard at work crafting our setup for this weekend. I look forward to keeping up the momentum and moving up in the points standings!“

BMR PR