Big Machine Racing - Martinsville Advance

Overview
Event: Dead On Tools 250
Date: October 28, 2023
Time: 3:30 p.m. eastern
Location: Martinsville Speedway
Layout: .526 mile oval
Laps: 250
Miles: 131.5
Stage Lengths: 60/120/250
TV: USA Network and the NBC Sports app
Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN. Click here for stations.
Driver Points: 2161, ranked #10
Notes of Interest:
“After a really strong weekend at Miami where I felt like from the first lap of practice through the race,” says Parker Kligerman, “Our Big Machine Racing Team excelled at a really high level. It’s been awesome to see us keep up the great performances even after being knocked out of the playoffs. No quit in this team! Looking ahead to Martinsville has me excited since we have been fast on every single track type the second half of the year and seemed to have zeroed in on the setup packages we need. I know Patrick Donahue and our engineer Cody McKenzie have been hard at work crafting our setup for this weekend. I look forward to keeping up the momentum and moving up in the points standings!“
BMR PR