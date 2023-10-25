Stewart-Haas Racing: Martinsville NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

Homestead was a strong race for you until bad luck got in the way and took away your chance at a win. Still, you were able to defend your spot in the Championship 4 and move up to third in the standings. What do you feel like you need to do this weekend to compete for a championship at Phoenix? “I think, going into Martinsville, we just have to keep doing what we’ve done all year. We’ve made our cars better and better throughout the year, and we’ve really grown as a team. Going into this weekend, you have to take it one step at a time, to be honest. You can’t get ahead of yourself. Some things probably aren’t going to go your way at some point during the day. That’s how things go in this sport. Nothing is guaranteed. You have to move on and maximize the day the best you can. Hopefully, we can do just that with the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang.” You only have one career Xfinity Series start at Martinsville, but a good bit of experience there in the Cup Series and the Truck Series. What will it take this weekend to bring home a Grandfather clock? “Martinsville is always a crazy race. That’s pretty much the only guarantee when heading there. You have to go there and make sure you keep your head on straight during the first two stages. From there, it’s just a matter of maximizing everything that you can in that final stage and knowing what you have to do. You have to understand your situation with your car and with the points. We had a fast Ford Mustang in the spring, and we’re doing little things to make it that much better for the second race. Hopefully, we’ll go out there and have a solid day. I think we can be in the thick of things at the end.”