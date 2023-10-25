RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Martinsville Speedway

"I’m ready to close the year with a little short-track racing. We’ve been strong on the short tracks all year as a company, and I feel like we’ve kept improving steadily. We scored a top-15 finish at Martinsville in the spring and I feel pretty good about being able to better that this weekend. The last part of the season has been solid for us, running consistently up front but catching a little bad luck at times, including the past two races. Hopefully, we can rebound and wrap the season up with the big results we know we’re capable of."

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra