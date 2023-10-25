Thursday, Oct 26

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Martinsville Speedway

Xfinity Series News
Wednesday, Oct 25 92
RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Martinsville Speedway NK Photography Photo
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Dead On Tools 250
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Time: 3:30PM ET
  • Track: Martinsville Speedway
  • Distance: 250 laps / 131.5 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 60 laps, ends Lap 60
  • Stage 2: 60 laps, ends Lap 120
  • Final Stage: 130 laps, ends Lap 250
  • Broadcasting: USA | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (USA)
  • Date: Friday, October 27
  • Time: 5:00PM EST
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (USA)
  • Date: Friday, October 27
  • Time: 5:30 EST
  • Format: Single Car | Two Laps | One Round
 
NXS MARTINSVILLE STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 1
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 19th
Best Finish: 15th
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 7
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 15th
Best Finish: 15th
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra in the Dead On Tools 250 Saturday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway.
 
  • Grala will make his second career in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway.
  • He has four (4) career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, including one top-10 finish.
  • Additionally, he has contended for the win in the Martinsville 300 late model stock car event at the half-mile.
  • Grala finished 15th in the 250-lap race in the Spring.
 
  • Island Coastal Lager is back on board of the No. 26 for the final time in 2023.
  • About Island Coastal Lager: Island Coastal Lager (ICL) is made for thrill-seekers, outdoor enthusiasts, and beer drinkers everywhere. Brewed with only the finest, all-natural ingredients, Island Coastal Lager is the clean, crisp beer to reach for next time you’re in the sun. Learn more about ICL at islandbrandsusa.com.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I’m ready to close the year with a little short-track racing. We’ve been strong on the short tracks all year as a company, and I feel like we’ve kept improving steadily. We scored a top-15 finish at Martinsville in the spring and I feel pretty good about being able to better that this weekend. The last part of the season has been solid for us, running consistently up front but catching a little bad luck at times, including the past two races. Hopefully, we can rebound and wrap the season up with the big results we know we’re capable of."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra
 
SHR PR
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Sammy Smith - No. 18 Pilot Flying J/Pringles Toyota GR Supra Preview – Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway Stewart-Haas Racing: Martinsville NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst) »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.