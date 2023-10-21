Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Homestead-Miami Speedway

Track; Homestead-Miami Speedway– Oval (1.502-Miles)

Race: Contender Boats 300; 200 Laps –45/45/110; 300 Miles

Date/Broadcast: October 21, 2023 3:00 PM/ET

TV: USA Network and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram , and X





Jeb Burton – No. 27 Alsco Uniforms

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Homestead-Miami Speedway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram News and Notes: - Practice; After completing NASCAR technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Jeb Burton and the No. 27 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet would take to the 1.502-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) for a scheduled 20-minute practice session on Friday evening. Burton would run a fast lap of 33.583 at 160.796 mph on Lap-1 of his 17-lap session placing the No. 27 8th of the 40 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Contender Boats 300.



– Starting Position; At the conclusion of the scheduled NXS 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would be given 10 minutes to change tires and fuel the car before moving directly into qualifying for the Saturday’s Contender Boats 300. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Scheduled to take to the track 25th, Burton would lay down a 34.149 at 158.131 mph placing the No.27 Alsco Chevrolet Camaro SS 28th quick at the conclusion of qualifying. Burton will start the Contender Boats 300 outside Row 14 in the 28th position on Saturday.





– Homestead-Miami Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Contender Boats 300 will mark Burton’s 4th NXS start at the HMS. In three previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 10.7 with a 99.7% lap completion rate running 577 laps of the possible 579. Burton has earned two Top-Ten finishes (2019, 2021) at HMS claiming 9th in his debut (November 2019) after starting in 18th position. In 2020 NASCAR did not race at HMS due to the Covid-10 pandemic, but in the return (February 2021) Burton would start 5th and come home with a track best 4th. 2022 would not see Burton fare as well starting in the 21st position he would come away with a 19th place finish.



Featured Partner



- Alsco Uniforms; Alsco Uniforms is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco Uniforms provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit Alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry’s best-kept secret.





Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Homestead-Miami Speedway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram

- Practice; After the completion of NASCAR technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Parker Retzlaff and the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet would hit HMS for a scheduled 20-minute practice session on Friday evening. Retzlaff would record a fast lap of 34.144 at 158.154 mph on Lap-1 of his 30-lap session scoring him 21st of the 40 cars entered for the NXS Contender Boats 300.



– Starting Position; As the scheduled 20-minute practice session would come to a close, NXS teams would be given 10 minutes to make adjustments before moving directly into qualifying for the Saturday’s Contender Boats 300. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Scheduled to take to the track 27th, Retzlaff would lay down a 33.463 at 161.372 mph placing the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet Camaro SS 16th quick at the end of qualifying. Retzlaff will start the Contender Boats 300 outside Row 8 in the 16th position on Saturday.

- Homestead-Miami Speedway Stats; Saturday’s Contender Boats 300 will mark Retzlaff’s second career start at the HMS. In his debut in October 2022, Retzlaff would start in the 29th position and come away with a 16th place finish after completing 199 laps of 200 laps.

