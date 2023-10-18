No. 20 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

John Hunter Nemechek has finished sixth or better in both of his NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, including a third-place result in 2018. In that 2018 race, Nemechek also started third and led 52 laps. He also owns one top-five finish and two top-10s in five career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at the 1.5-mile oval. LAS VEGAS RECAP: Nemechek finished second in last weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Despite starting from the rear of the field because of a mechanical issue during practice, Nemechek battled to sixth in stage one and third in stage two before ultimately claiming a runner-up finish at the end of the day.

Nemechek finished second in last weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Despite starting from the rear of the field because of a mechanical issue during practice, Nemechek battled to sixth in stage one and third in stage two before ultimately claiming a runner-up finish at the end of the day. PLAYOFFS SO FAR: The No. 20 team has finished eighth or better in each of the four playoff races. Overall, Nemechek has posted top-three finishes in five of the last six races. He currently sits atop the playoff grid with a 47-point advantage over the current cutoff driver.

The No. 20 team has finished eighth or better in each of the four playoff races. Overall, Nemechek has posted top-three finishes in five of the last six races. He currently sits atop the playoff grid with a 47-point advantage over the current cutoff driver. STOUT PERFORMANCE: In 18 starts this season on oval tracks two miles and less in distance, Nemechek’s performance has been phenomenal. He owns seven wins, 14 top-five finishes, 18 top-10s, 943 laps led, an 8.1-average starting position and a 3.1-average finishing position in those 18 races.

In 18 starts this season on oval tracks two miles and less in distance, Nemechek’s performance has been phenomenal. He owns seven wins, 14 top-five finishes, 18 top-10s, 943 laps led, an 8.1-average starting position and a 3.1-average finishing position in those 18 races. PLACING ON THE PODIUM: In addition to owning a series-best seven wins, Nemechek has finished inside the top three in 14 of 30 races this season, including his second-place result at Las Vegas.

In addition to owning a series-best seven wins, Nemechek has finished inside the top three in 14 of 30 races this season, including his second-place result at Las Vegas. DOUBLE DUTY: Nemechek will drive the No. 42 car for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This marks his first Cup Series start of the season.

Nemechek will drive the No. 42 car for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This marks his first Cup Series start of the season. BESHORE ON THE PIT BOX: Crew chief Ben Beshore has enjoyed success in Xfinity Series competition at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In 2020, he guided Harrison Burton to a victory at the 1.5-mile oval. Overall, Beshore’s teams have earned three top-10 finishes in three starts at the track.

Crew chief Ben Beshore has enjoyed success in Xfinity Series competition at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In 2020, he guided Harrison Burton to a victory at the 1.5-mile oval. Overall, Beshore’s teams have earned three top-10 finishes in three starts at the track. PYE BARKER: Pye-Barker Fire & Safety will be featured as the primary sponsor of Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Pye-Barker is also scheduled to sponsor the No. 20 team for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway (November 4). Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the nation’s leader in fire protection, life safety, and security services providing its services to a wide variety of industries, including commercial, residential, petrochemical, critical infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and government. For more information, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety will be featured as the primary sponsor of Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Pye-Barker is also scheduled to sponsor the No. 20 team for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway (November 4). Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the nation’s leader in fire protection, life safety, and security services providing its services to a wide variety of industries, including commercial, residential, petrochemical, critical infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and government. For more information, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com. JGR AT HOMESTEAD: Joe Gibbs Racing has earned five Xfinity Series victories at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In 62 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 20 top-five finishes, 39 top-10s, five pole awards, and 782 laps led. Harrison Burton, Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, and Daniel Suárez have driven JGR Toyotas to victory lane at the South Florida track.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned five Xfinity Series victories at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In 62 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 20 top-five finishes, 39 top-10s, five pole awards, and 782 laps led. Harrison Burton, Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, and Daniel Suárez have driven JGR Toyotas to victory lane at the South Florida track. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, October 21, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota GR Supra

Talk about going to Homestead this weekend…

“I’m really looking forward to this weekend. Homestead has been a good track for me throughout my career. It’s a place I have a lot of confidence going in. I haven’t won there yet, so it’s one I’d definitely love to win, but we have to keep our eyes on the big picture of getting points and putting ourselves in position to advance.”

JGR PR