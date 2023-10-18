RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Homestead-Miami Speedway

“Homestead has to be one of my favorite tracks on the schedule. You’re constantly chasing speed in different lines of the race track, often right up against the wall. The No. 26 team was very strong there last year, so I’m hoping we can turn those notes into another big performance on Saturday. We had some unfortunate luck last week with a mechanical failure, but aside from that we’ve been on a roll lately. We have three races left to close the season on a high note, so I’m ready to get out there and do it.”

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 CRUSH Lemonade GR Supra