Sammy Smith - No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra Preview - Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

LAS VEGAS RECAP:

Smith qualified second for last weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Smith had a strong first stage and collected points with a third-place finish. Pit road trouble put him in the back to start the second stage, but he drove the No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra to a ninth-place finish in Stage 2 to collect additional playoff points. A loose wheel forced Smith to bring his GR Supra down pit road on lap 148. The setback resulted in a 17th-place finish for the No. 18 team. Smith is now seventh in the NASCAR Playoffs standings, 35 points from the Championship Four cutline.