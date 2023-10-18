Sammy Smith - No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra Preview - Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:
- SMITH AT HOMESTEAD: Sammy Smith will run his first race at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).
- LAS VEGAS RECAP: Smith qualified second for last weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Smith had a strong first stage and collected points with a third-place finish. Pit road trouble put him in the back to start the second stage, but he drove the No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra to a ninth-place finish in Stage 2 to collect additional playoff points. A loose wheel forced Smith to bring his GR Supra down pit road on lap 148. The setback resulted in a 17th-place finish for the No. 18 team. Smith is now seventh in the NASCAR Playoffs standings, 35 points from the Championship Four cutline.
- ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). The other drivers competing for the title are Chandler Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins.
- ARCA EAST CHAMPION x2: Smith defended his 2021 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022.
- ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief Jeff Meendering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane eight times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Smith at Phoenix in March 2023. His teams have collected 58 top-five finishes, 122 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership.
- JGR AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 62 total starts at Las Vegas in Xfinity competition. Drivers have combined for five wins, 20 top-fives finishes, 39 top-10 finishes, 5 poles, and 782 laps led.
- FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Smith’s 2023 NXS Seasons.
Twitter: @SammySmithSS I Facebook: Sammy Smith Racing I Instagram: @sammysmithss_
- RACE INFO: The NXS Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami is scheduled for 3:00 PM EST on Saturday, October 21. The race will be broadcasted on USA, MRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.
From the Driver’s Seat:
Sammy Smith: "Homestead is the last place this year that I don't have experience, so practice will be really important to get a good feel for the car. We need to have a solid points day after Las Vegas. Putting ourselves in position to win would be great so we can go ahead and lock ourselves into Phoenix."
JGR PR