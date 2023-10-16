Riley Herbst Scores First Xfinity Win at Las Vegas

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer started Saturday’s race from P2 while Riley Herbst qualified in P8 but started the race at the rear of the field. With 10 of 45 laps remaining in Stage 1, Custer passed Chandler Smith to take the lead and win the stage by 0.392 seconds. A multi-car wreck at the beginning of the second stage red-flagged the race for nearly nine minutes to clean up the debris. Custer maintained the lead throughout the second stage until Riley Herbst made a last lap pass to win Stage 2. During the break before the final stage, all the cars on the lead lap pitted and Herbst won the race off pit road. With 75 laps remaining, Herbst held a 4-second lead over teammate Cole Custer. After a final round of green flag pit stops for new tires and fuel, Herbst cycled back to the lead with 56 laps to go and didn’t look back. Herbst took the checkered flag with a margin of 14.959 seconds over second place John Hunter Nemechek, leaving only 10 cars on the lead lap.