Herbst scores first career win at hometown track

He may have missed the Playoffs, but there was no raining on Riley Herbst parade Saturday afternoon, as he was able to pick up his first career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in his 139th start, and was able to do it at his home track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“We just beat everybody in the playoffs trying to go to Phoenix,” stated Herbst in the Media Center after his win. “They all brought their best stuff, and we were able to run past them by 10 seconds. Everybody said, I can't do it, couldn't do it, won't win, not good enough. But I just beat them. So I'm pretty happy with myself andStewart Haas Racing for sticking behind me. This is a huge weight off my shoulders.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head to Homestead Miami Speedway next Saturday, with eight drivers still fighting for four open spots to compete for a championship at the end of the season at Phoenix.