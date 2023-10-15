RCR NXS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway Inbox

“I always love racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It’s so much fun to slip and slide around. You have to be really disciplined with running right around the white line, especially today. Normally the track widens out and you see guys run right up against the fence, but today for the most part, everyone was pinned to the bottom. That’s where the grip was. We unfortunately fought our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet all day. We were extremely loose. I would rather be loose than tight, but it was a handful. There were a few times when I had some big moments inside the car. It felt like we were playing a game of inches. If you missed the white line by two or three inches, you paid for it the rest of the corner. Overall, we salvaged a top-10 finish and only lost two points from the cutline. Our goal was to capitalize and gain points, but it wasn’t in the cards. We will go to Homestead-Miami and really focus on maximizing stage one and two to try and help our point cushion.” -Austin Hill