Riley Herbst Wins First NASCAR Xfinity Race - Ford Performance

Riley Herbst captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory today in his 139th start.

Herbst, a Las Vegas native, led a career-high 103 laps in winning in front of his hometown fans.

The series win is Ford’s fourth of the season.

Cole Custer led 62 laps in finishing third as Ford led 165 circuits overall.

Ford Finishing Results:

1st – Riley Herbst

3rd – Cole Custer

16th – Ryan Sieg

18th – Kyle Sieg

24th – Brett Moffitt

26th – Ryan Ellis

29th – CJ McLaughlin

37th – Joe Graf Jr.

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang – VICTORY LANE INTERVIEW

“Oh my goodness. I love this town. I love this team. Davin Restivo believes in me, but I have to give a big shout out to Richard Boswell because I wouldn’t be the person I am or the race car driver without him. I can’t thank Monster Energy enough, Mitch Covington, Dave Gowan. Everybody said I couldn’t do it and those two people stuck behind my my whole career. You don’t even know what this means and what this takes off my chest. I can’t believe it. I love you Las Vegas. Let’s go.”

WHAT WERE YOU HEARING AND THINKING THE FINAL COUPLE OF LAPS? “Nothing. I’ve been working on myself and everything I can control. I knew all I could do is all I could do and if there was a caution, there was a caution and we were gonna race them straight up. But, oh my goodness. This year was such a failure that we didn’t make the playoffs. It’s so embarrassing to be in a car like this that doesn’t make the playoffs and walk in the garage each week with your head down, but Davin Restivo and all these guys on the 98 team told me to keep my head up and we’re gonna go win a race and that’s what we did. I can’t fathom it. I can’t thank Monster Energy enough. I can’t thank my grandfather and mom and dad enough. I’m so emotional, but everybody here at Las Vegas, I love you guys. This is my home. I was born and raised here, so let’s go party and we’re gonna celebrate tonight.”

Ford Performance PR