NXS Las Vegas Incident Quotes - Kaz Grala - 10.14.23

KAZ GRALA, No. 26 Ruedebusch Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 35th

Did you have any indication that you were losing your engine?

“No, none at all. Just was going down the frontstretch, heading into turn one – was actually making a pass – and it just let go as soon as let off the throttle going into the corner, and I was along for the ride in my own oil. It looks like there were several others in the same boat behind me.”

How frustrating of a day was today with so many early cautions?

“It was that, and honestly, we just missed it big time today. We weren’t any good in the first stage there. I actually was encouraged by what I felt on the first lap there in the second stage. I felt like we were a lot better than we had been, but didn’t get a whole lot of a chance to see where that was going to take us unfortunately.”

TRD PR