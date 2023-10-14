Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Track; Las Vegas Motor Speedway– Oval (1.5-Miles)

Race: Alsco Uniforms 302; 201 Laps –45/45/111; 301.5 Miles

Date/Broadcast: October 14, 2023 12:30 PM PT (3:30 PM/ET)

TV: USA Network and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) - Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Jeb Burton – No. 27 Alsco Uniforms

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram News and Notes: - Practice; After passing NASCAR technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Jeb Burton and the No. 27 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet would take to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) for a scheduled 20-minute practice session on Friday afternoon. Burton would record a fast lap of 30.641 at 176.234 mph on Lap-1 of his 17-lap session scoring him 7th of the 40 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Alsco Uniforms 302.



– Starting Position; Once the checkered flag would wave on the NXS 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would be given 10 minutes before moving directly into qualifying for the Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 302. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Scheduled to take to the track 18th, Burton would lay down a 30.296 at 178.241 mph placing the No.27 Alsco Chevrolet Camaro SS 18th quick at the conclusion of qualifying. Burton will start the Alsco Uniforms 302 outside Row 9 in the 18th position on Saturday.





– Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Alsco Uniforms 302 will mark Burton’s 7th NXS start at the LVMS. In six previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 18.8 with a 85.2% lap completion rate running 1024 laps of the possible 1202. Burton holds one Top-Ten finish (2021) when he finished in the 7th position after starting in 10th.



Featured Partner



- Alsco Uniforms; Alsco Uniforms is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco Uniforms provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit Alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry’s best-kept secret

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram

- Practice; After the completion of NASCAR technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Parker Retzlaff and the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet would hit the LVMS for a scheduled 20-minute practice session on Friday afternoon. Retzlaff would record a fast lap of 30.528 at 176.887 mph on Lap-1 of his 26-lap session scoring him 3rd of the 40 cars entered for the NXS Alsco Uniforms 302.



– Starting Position; As the scheduled 20-minute practice session would come to a close, NXS teams would be given 10 minutes to make adjustments before moving directly into qualifying for the Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 302. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Scheduled to take to the track 25th, Retzlaff would lay down a 29.804 at 181.184 mph placing the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet Camaro SS 5th quick at the end of qualifying. Retzlaff will start the Alsco Uniforms 302 inside Row 3 in the 5th position on Saturday.



- Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 302 will mark Retzlaff’s third start at the LVMS. In two previous starts, Retzlaff holds an average finish of 29.0 with a 96.0% lap completion rate finishing 385 laps of the possible 401.



JAR PR