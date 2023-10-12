Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Las Vegas Motor Speedway October NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Stretch Drive: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Also Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (LVMS). The race signifies the 12th race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization. It kicks off the stretch drive for NASCAR’s secondary national series, with just four races remaining on its calendar. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue just in Sin City, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa, hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrived at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team welcomes Lane Frost Brand, a family-owned company offering apparel, cologne, perfume, and beef jerky, as the primary marketing partner for the 30th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series race this season. The Lane Frost Brand was built to carry the legacy of Lane Frost. He was an American cowboy and champion professional bull rider who won the 1987 PRCA World Bull Riding championship but had a tragic accident at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 1989, which led to his death. A movie called “8 Seconds” was made about his life and achievements that led up to his tragic accident. Now, his legacy lives on through The Lane Frost Brand, run by his family. Still Staying Technical: AM Technical Solutions will remain a major associate marketing partner for the penultimate intermediate track this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. AM Minute: Last weekend was another quiet but productive fall weekend for AM Racing. While the NASCAR Xfinity Series was in action in their backyard at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL, AM Racing’s ARCA Menards Series team, was in action for their season finale at Toledo Speedway. Rookie driver Christian Rose started seventh. Throughout the 200-lap race, the AM Racing team led by crew chief Ryan London worked on the balance of the No. 32 West Virginia Department of Tourism | Secure Testing Services Ford Mustang. The efforts paid off, with Rose taking the checkered flag in fifth, marking the second consecutive top-five result for the team. Rose collected two top-five and 13 top-10 finishes en route to a third-place finish in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series standings and runner-up in the Rookie of the Year honors. The Martinsburg, WV native also completed more laps than any ARCA Menards Series driver in 2023, with 2,550 of 2,624 possible laps completed for a 97.2% lap completion rate. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 87 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Alsco Uniforms 302 will mark Moffitt’s seventh start at the 1.5-mile speedway. He has delivered one top-10 and three top-15 finishes in his previous six efforts. His track-best result occurred during the 2022 spring edition of the Alsco Uniforms 300 when Moffitt steered to a track best of eighth after starting 13th for Our Motorsports. In the spring, Moffitt delivered a career-best qualifying effort for AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series when he wheeled his No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang to the fourth-quickest lap overall. In addition to his previous six Xfinity Series races, the popular driver also owns eight NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at LVMS and a lone NASCAR Cup Series start at the Southern Nevada race track in 2015, driving for Front Row Motorsports. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway, Moffitt has made 55 starts throughout his career, earning one pole and 19 top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 15.5. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 113 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned three top-five and 31 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.6. He earned AM Racing a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway. In addition to 113 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 93 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL | Drive for the Cure 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL, Brett Moffitt, and the AM Racing team chased their ninth top-10 finish of the season in the final road course race of the season. After qualifying his No. 25 Superior Pools & Spas Ford Mustang 27th, Moffitt’s climb through the field would be stalled at Lap 40 when he went to the garage with ignition issues. The team would be credited with a disappointing 38th-place finish at the checkered flag. In 29 races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-five, nine top-10s, 16 top-15s, 20 top-20s, and an average finish of 17.1. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams Jr. is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 128th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon and his eighth race at the 1.5-mile facility in Sin City. In his previous 127 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 30 top-10 finishes. 