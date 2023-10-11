Wednesday, Oct 11

RACE ADVANCE: Connor Mosack at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Xfinity Series News
Wednesday, Oct 11 5
RACE ADVANCE: Connor Mosack at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Alsco 302
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Time: 3:30PM ET | 12:30PM PT
  • Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
  • Distance: 201 laps / 301.5 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 45 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Stage 2: 45 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Final Stage: 111 laps, ends Lap 201
  • Broadcasting: USA | Performance Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (USA, NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Friday, Oct. 13
  • Time: 7:00PM ET | 4:00PM PT
 
  • Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Friday, Oct. 13
  • Time: 7:30PM ET | 4:30PM PT
  • Format: Single Vehicle | One Round
 
NXS VEGAS STATS
 
 
CONNOR MOSACK
Starts: 0
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: N/A
Best Finish: N/A
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 6
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 10th
Best Finish: 12th
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Connor Mosack will pilot the No. 24 Comprehensive Cancer Centers GR Supra on Saturday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, marking his track debut at the 1.5-mile track in Las Vegas, Nevada.
 
  • Mosack secured a career-best 1.5-mile finish recently at Kansas Speedway, securing a 14th-place finish.
 
  • At the Charlotte ROVAL, Mosack was on track for a top-10 day before a pit road speeding penalty put the 24 team at the rear for a late race restart, relegating the team to a 24th-place finish.
 
  • Comprehensive Cancer Centers is on board of the No. 24 GR Supra for the Alsco 302.
  • About Comprehensive Cancer Centers: Comprehensive Cancer Centers is the award-winning multi-specialty practice comprising medical oncology, hematology, radiation oncology, breast surgery, pulmonary medicine, cancer genetic counseling and clinical research at several Southern Nevada cancer centers and offices. The practice’s specialized physician and nursing staff offers sophisticated diagnostic tools, the latest advances in cancer treatment, a full range of innovative, exclusive services and research-based care in a supportive and caring environment.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I’m excited to race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first time. It seems to be one of the higher-grip and higher-speed mile and a half tracks that we go to. Our speed and results have continued to improve on these tracks throughout the year, and I’m looking forward to see what kind of speed we’ll have."
 
-- Connor Mosack, Driver of the No. 24 Comprehensive Cancer Centers GR Supra

SHR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Stewart-Haas Racing: Las Vegas NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.