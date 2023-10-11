Stewart-Haas Racing: Las Vegas NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

• Cole Custer heads to Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway full of confidence as the Round of 8 begins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. Custer locked himself into the Round of 8 on points with his sixth-place finish Sept. 23 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. With nothing to lose last weekend on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval, Custer could focus on fighting for the victory and showing the strength of the No. 00 Haas Automation team. After starting seventh, Custer ran in the top-five for a majority of the race. Pit strategy helped him restart in the top-three during the final stage. He took the lead with seven laps to go after an incident involving the leaders before eventual race-winner Sam Mayer got by him. Custer finished second, .909 of a second behind Mayer. It was Custer’s best Roval finish in three starts. • The Alsco Uniforms 302 will be Custer’s seventh Xfinity Series start at Las Vegas and his 15th overall. He has seven NASCAR Cup Series starts at the track and a lone NASCAR Truck Series start. In his six previous Xfinity Series starts at the track, he’s never finished outside the top-12, and he qualified on the pole for three straight races there prior to his return to the Xfinity Series this season – September 2018, and the March and September races in 2019 – all of which resulted in top-10 finishes. His best finish at Las Vegas is third, earned in September 2018. Custer’s Truck Series outing at Las Vegas in October 2016 resulted in a third-place finish from the third starting position driving the No. 00 entry for JR Motorsports. • In Custer’s most recent Xfinity Series start at Las Vegas in March, the 25-year-old driver showed speed straight out of the gate after posting the fastest lap times in Friday's practice. Despite qualifying third, he was forced to start at the rear of the field as the team had to go to a backup car. He wasted no time working his way up through the field, running eighth by the end of Stage 2. But his No. 00 Ford Mustang developed handling issues in the final stage, leaving him to persevere for a 12th-place finish. • Custer and the No. 00 Haas Automation team take on a pair of intermediate tracks and a short track in the Round of 8 before heading to the mile oval at Phoenix Raceway for the Championship 4 season finale. After this weekend, the Xfinity Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Oct. 21 Contender Boats 300, then concludes the Round of 8 on Oct. 28 at the half-mile Martinsville (Va.) Speedway paperclip. Intermediate tracks have been a strength for Custer in his Xfinity Series career. During his most recent fulltime Xfinity Series campaigns in 2017, 2018 and 2019, Custer scored six of his nine race wins on intermediate tracks – Nov. 18, 2017, at Homestead, Nov. 3, 2018, at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, June 29, 2019, at Chicagoland Speedway, July 12, 2019, at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Aug. 31, 2019, at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, and Oct. 5, 2019, at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.