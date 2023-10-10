Myatt Snider / No. 19 Tree Top Toyota GR Supra Preview - Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

SNIDER AT LAS VEGAS: Myatt Snider and the No. 19 Tree Top Toyota GR Supra head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for his fourth NXS start of the year this weekend in the Alsco Uniforms 302. In six NXS starts at the 1.5 mile tri-oval, Snider has an average finish of 20.3, highlighted by a best-finish of 15 th in the fall of 2021. Snider also has three NCTS starts at the track, including a sixth-place finish back in 2018. This will be Snider’s first intermediate speedway start of the year.

PREVIOUSLY AT JGR: Snider broke his four-month hiatus from racing this past weekend at the Charlotte Roval. After qualifying 31 st , Snider worked his way through the field up into the top-10 by the start of the final stage. After having to serve a stop-and-go penalty for missing a chicane, Snider ultimately finished 14 th on the day.

FROM INTERN TO DRIVER: Snider's relationship with JGR started all the way back in 2014 when he joined the team as a fabrication intern. From there, he continued to be a part of the JGR family as a mechanic. Snider spent a total of three years with the team and now watches his career come full circle as he gets behind the wheel for the same organization he once worked for.

ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief Jason Ratcliff will oversee the No. 19 team and its driver rotation in 2023. Ratcliff is in year 18 under the JGR banner. He won the 2009 Xfinity Championship in tandem with Kyle Busch after an eight-win season. The championship-winning crew chief has 56 Xfinity wins across five different drivers, including current JGR NCS driver, Christopher Bell. He has 15 NCS wins as crew chief between two former JGR drivers – Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano. Ratcliff has three wins this season with Ryan Truex at Dover, Ty Gibbs at Indianapolis, and Denny Hamlin at Darlington.

GETTING UP TO SPEED: Despite running a part-time schedule this season, Snider is a familiar face in the NXS garage. As a full-time driver for the past three seasons, he has accumulated one win, five top-fives. 23 top-10s, and one pole in 102 starts.

THE 19 IN 2023: The JGR No. 19 will have a rotating schedule of drivers throughout the 2023 season. Drivers who have raced the No. 19 as of Las Vegas are Ty Gibbs, Connor Mosack, Ryan Truex, Denny Hamlin, Joe Graf Jr., Trevor Bayne, and Snider. With three wins on the year from Truex, Gibbs, and Hamlin, the group of drivers have carried the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra to ninth in the owners' points standings. Snider and Graf Jr. are slated finish out the season for the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra.

JGR AT LAS VEGAS: Joe Gibbs Racing has earned three NXS victories at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, including Ty Gibbs' win last March. In 79 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 24 top-five finishes, 45 top-10s, four pole awards and 1,118 laps led.

FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Myatt Snider's 2023 season:

RACE INFO: Coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, October 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Myatt Snider, Driver of the No. 19 Tree Top Toyota GR Supra

How are you feeling as you head into Las Vegas?

“I’m feeling good. It was a lot of fun to get back in the car last weekend and now it’ll be nice to run my first oval race since Daytona back in February. The Tree Top Toyota GR Supra should be fast this weekend so I’m excited to get out there and see what we can accomplish. Hopefully, we have lady luck on our side out in Vegas and hit big on Saturday.”

This is your first time racing in back-to-back weeks all season. Will that have an effect on how you approach this weekend?

“You have to stay prepared at all times in this sport, so the approach is the same. That said, it’s good to build some momentum and familiarity with the team from week-to-week. I’ve been coming to the shop during the week throughout the year and I’m really proud of the rapport we’ve built in limited time, but there’s no substitute to going out there and racing. I’m looking forward to heading to Vegas this weekend and building on what we started last week.”

JGR PR