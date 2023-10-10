Sammy Smith - No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra Preview – Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

SMITH AT LAS VEGAS: Sammy Smith will make his second start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) this weekend. His track debut came in the spring where he posted a 17th-place finish after a pit road penalty.

: Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). The other drivers competing for the title are Chandler Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins. ARCA EAST CHAMPION x2: Smith defended his 2021 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned three NXS victories at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, including Ty Gibbs’ win last March. In 79 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 24 top-five finishes, 45 top-10s, four pole awards and 1,118 laps led. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Smith’s 2023 NXS Seasons.

RACE INFO: The NXS Alsco Uniforms 302 at LVMS is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST on Saturday, October 14. The race will be broadcasted on USA, PRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Sammy Smith: “This weekend is crucial to kicking off the Round of 8 to put us in a good spot for the rest of the round. We had a top-10 run going at Las Vegas in the spring before the pit road penalty. I feel confident in the No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra this weekend after having some race experience at the track. We can definitely put ourselves in a great position to earn stage points and have a solid finish to kick off this round of the Playoffs.”

