Big Maching Racing - Las Vegas Advance

Overview

Event: ALSCO Uniforms 302

Date: Saturday October 14, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m. eastern

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Layout: 1.500 mile asphalt tri-oval

Banking: Turns: 20°; Frontstretch: 9–12°; Backstretch: 9–12°

Laps: 201

Miles: 302

Stage Lengths: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 201

TV: USA Network and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN. For the station near you click here.

Driver Points: 2100, 10th

Notes of Interest:

”I look at Vegas as a huge opportunity for us,” says Parker Kligerman. “It’s one of my favorite tracks, I love that place. I really think it fits a lot of our strengths, I don’t see any reason we can’t go out there and run out front and get the trophy. And that’s our goal right now. It’s about getting trophies and racking up the points to be 5th at the end of the season. Then take this momentum into 2024 and go be a championship favorite.”

BMR PR