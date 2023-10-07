RCR NXS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

"It was a long race for our Bennett Transportation and Logistics team. There were some restarts that I did a lot of giving and not a lot of taking, but on the last restart, I was actually trying to go for the win. I just could not fire off on the short run, which is something that we battled throughout the entire day from practice through the race. I'm excited that we are officially out of the first round and we can have a reset, but there is still plenty of work to be done. The next round has two mile and a half tracks that our No. 21 team should be good at, and then Martinsville Speedway where you never know what can happen. The farther you advance, the harder the work gets. It was great to carry the Women in the Driver's Seat program today and showcase the women who drive Bennett though. The initiatives that Bennett supports and highlights on our car makes me proud to represent their company. Our Richard Childress Racing group will keep pushing forward and try to capture another win in Las Vegas." -Austin Hill