RCR NXS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

|
"I'm proud of everyone's fight on this Whelen Chevrolet team. I wasn't nervous at the end, but it definitely wasn't fun or comfortable. Luckily, I had the No. 10 and No. 48 only two cars ahead of me on track, so I could watch and judge off their moves to see if I needed to throw a hail mary on the final lap. Our No. 2 team sort of stumbled our way through the first round of the Playoffs to advance to the Round of 8 though, so we are fortunate that we had the luck that we did. We still have work to do to bring faster race cars to the track. It was a battle out there, especially for a road course. While the work is far from over, I'm really appreciative of everyone at Richard Childress Racing, ECR Engines, and Whelen. Sonny Whelen was here at the track with us today as we brought awareness to Team Fox and Parkinson's disease research. It's a cause close to Whelen's heart as Sonny has had Parkinson's disease for 17 years and it was an honor to carry the Team Fox logo on our hood."
-Sheldon Creed