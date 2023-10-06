DGM Racing Calls on Racing Community to Help Ian Landry

At Charlotte Motor Speedway, DGM Racing and Alex Labbé will sport a pink paint scheme for Breast Cancer Awareness month as part of a larger initiative to remind fans that Life is Fragile. DGM Racing will use the No. 91 Chevrolet to highlight a close family friend who is in need of support and financial assistance after a traumatic car accident. Donations can be made at: www.TinyURL.com/Help4Ian .

Ian Landry, a lifelong friend and former crew member of Mario Gosselin, was involved in a life-threatening car accident that left him paralyzed from the chest down less than one week after he joined Gosselin for DGM Racing’s inaugural race at Sonoma Raceway. After months of surgeries and care in the ICU, Landry faces countless treatments and sessions of physical therapy on his road to recovery. When Gosselin received a text message early in the week with a GoFundMe link to support his childhood friend, he knew he wanted to utilize his NASCAR platform to make a bigger impact.

“My friend needs my help,” Gosselin stated when asked about Landry. “Ian woke up in a hospital battling for his life with no feeling in his arms or legs. I cannot imagine the new reality he faces, so I ask the racing community to join me in supporting him. Every donation, every prayer, it will make a difference.”

As he adjusts to life as a quadriplegic, Landry and his family are burdened with extensive and ongoing medical bills that insurance won’t cover. His loved ones have created a GoFundMe campaign to help lighten the load of his growing debt of medical expenses.

When the opportunity presented itself, Gosselin and his family decided to use available space on Labbé’s Chevrolet for something more meaningful than company advertisement. DGM Racing wants to remind fans to hug their loved ones and tell them you love them because Life is Fragile. The team will also honor the lives of friends and family members who have defeated cancer, are battling illnesses, or passed away by adding crew members’ loved ones to the decklid of the No. 91 Chevy Camaro.

“Family is everything to me, and it’s important to me and my wife that our organization reflects that,” team owner, Mario Gosselin, shares. “We decided to design a tribute car that not only honored our loved ones, but the loved ones who are important to our racing family as well. Our team has faced many losses in recent years, and we wanted everyone to have the opportunity to celebrate their loved ones in a special way.”

Labbé returns to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval where he claimed DGM Racing’s best finish. Never finishing outside of the Top 15 in his five Roval starts, Labbé has earned a 4th place and two 6th place finishes. He will hit the track with DGM Racing’s tribute car for NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 7th. The Drive for the Cure 250 will be televised live on NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET.

DGM Racing PR