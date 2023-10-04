Stewart-Haas Racing: Charlotte Roval NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

• Cole Custer heads to Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval with nothing to lose but everything to win. Prior to last weekend’s Xfinity Series open date, the driver of the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) clinched his spot in the Round of 8 of this year’s playoffs on points. With his sixth-place finish Sept. 23 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Custer found himself third in the playoff standings, 62 points above the top-eight cutline. He finished fourth in the Round of 12 opener Sept. 15 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Custer has now made the Round of 8 in all four of his fulltime seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He joins Justin Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek as the only drivers to lock themselves into the next round of playoffs prior to this weekend’s cutoff race at Charlotte. With the weight of playoff points racing off his shoulders for one race, Custer plans to focus on ending the Round of 12 on a high note by parking his Ford Mustang in victory lane at the Charlotte Roval. With top-10 finishes in his two prior starts at the track, Custer is confident as he and his team head to the eighth road-course race of the 2023 season. • The Drive for the Cure 250 marks Custer’s third Xfinity Series start at the road course built inside the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval. He made his first start in the inaugural Roval race in September 2018, when he finished seventh and led five laps. He followed that with an eighth-place finish in September 2019 after starting sixth. He has an additional three starts outside of the Xfinity Series on the Roval, all coming in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2020 to 2022 with a best finish of ninth in October 2020. • Custer and the No. 00 team have been a force to be reckoned with at the previous seven road-course races this season. He won two of those seven starts and earned top-10 finishes five times. Custer won on June 3 at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway in his first start at the track and on July 1 in the inaugural Chicago Street Race. In his Xfinity Series career, Custer has raced a total of 22 road-course races. Of those, he’s earned 16 10-top finishes. He and the team hope to keep the road-course success going as the Round of 12 comes to a close. • In honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Custer’s No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang will pay tribute Diana Falsettti, a double breast cancer survivor, by displaying her name above the passenger side window. Falsetti’s son, Anthony “Pockets” Arnold, works as a front suspension mechanic at Stewart-Haas Racing for both the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series cars.