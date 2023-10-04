RACE ADVANCE: Connor Mosack at the ROVAL

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to represent the Sherry Strong Foundation alongside the 24 team this weekend to honor Sherry and her legacy in NASCAR and beyond. The ROVAL is a track that should suit our cars well, and I’m excited to see what kind of speed we will have. It’s a track I’m familiar with and have run well there in Trans Am, so hopefully that will translate to this weekend."

-- Connor Mosack , Driver of the No. 24 SherryStrong.org GR Supra