RACE ADVANCE: Connor Mosack at the ROVAL
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Drive for the Cure 250
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Time: 3:30PM EST
  • Track: The ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway
  • Distance: 67 laps / 155.44 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 20 laps, ends Lap 20
  • Stage 2: 20 laps, ends Lap 40
  • Final Stage: 27 laps, ends Lap 67
  • Broadcasting: USA | Performance Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Time: 10:00AM ET
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Time: 10:30AM ET
  • Format: Group A&B | Two Rounds
 
NXS ROVAL STATS
 
 
CONNOR MOSACK
Starts: 0
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: N/A
Best Finish: N/A
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 24th
Best Finish: 15th
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Connor Mosack will pilot the No. 24 SherryStrong.org GR Supra Saturday afternoon in the Drive for the Cure 250 at the ROVAL, marking his first career start on the road course and oval configuration.
 
  • Mosack's most recent finish on a road course this season is a Top-5 at Watkins Glen International, marking his highest overall career finish.
  • Mosack also secured an 8th-place finish at Portland International Raceway earlier this season.
 
  • The Sherry Strong Foundation will adorn the No. 24 GR Supra at the Charlotte ROVAL to honor the life and legacy of Sherry Pollex, a dearly beloved friend, fighter and champion, who recently passed following a courageous battle of ovarian cancer.
  • SherryStrong.org is a resource for oncology patients and their caregivers to help them navigate a cancer diagnosis.
  • The Sherry Strong Foundation is focused on bringing integrative therapies to women undergoing treatment for gynecological cancers at low or no cost to the patient while promoting healthy living. 
 
  • Pollex’s brother-in-law Richmond Burgdoff, well-known as “Fuz”, will act as Car Chief of the No. 24 SherryStrong.org GR Supra at the ROVAL.
  • Early in 2023, Sam Hunt Racing welcomed Burgdoff to the team in the Lead Mechanic role. Burgdoff is the husband of Pollex’s sister, best friend, and Sherry Strong director, Jill Burgdoff. 
 
 
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I'm honored to have the opportunity to represent the Sherry Strong Foundation alongside the 24 team this weekend to honor Sherry and her legacy in NASCAR and beyond. The ROVAL is a track that should suit our cars well, and I’m excited to see what kind of speed we will have. It’s a track I’m familiar with and have run well there in Trans Am, so hopefully that will translate to this weekend."
 
-- Connor Mosack, Driver of the No. 24 SherryStrong.org GR Supra

SHR PR

