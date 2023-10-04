Wednesday, Oct 04

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at the ROVAL
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Drive for the Cure 250
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Time: 3:30PM EST
  • Track: The ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway
  • Distance: 67 laps / 155.44 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 20 laps, ends Lap 20
  • Stage 2: 20 laps, ends Lap 40
  • Final Stage: 27 laps, ends Lap 67
  • Broadcasting: USA | Performance Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Time: 10:00AM ET
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Time: 10:30AM ET
  • Format: Group A&B | Two Rounds
 
NXS ROVAL STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 3
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 1
Best Start: 12th
Best Finish: 8th
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 24th
Best Finish: 15th
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 26 CRUSH Strawberry Lemonade GR Supra at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on Saturday afternoon in the Drive for the Cure 250.
 
  • Grala has three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on the ROVAL including one Top-10 finish.
  • In 2020, Grala captured his first career NXS stage win.
 
  • CRUSH Strawberry Lemonade is on board of the No. 26 GR Supra for the Drive for the Cure 250, adorned in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
  • CRUSH is a flavored malt beverage that was debuted by Island Brands USA in March. For more information, visit IslandBrandsUSA.com.
 
  • The Share Our Suzy Foundation will be on board of the No. 26 GR Supra this weekend on the C-Post.
  • The Share Our Suzy Foundation, based out of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, was created to honor Suzy McGRane, a local photographer who was diagnosed with breast cancer in her early 20's. The Foundation's mission is to raise money and resources to assist and support breast cancer patients from diagnosis to remission in South Carolina's lowcountry. For more information, visit soslowcountry.org.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I have really high hopes for this weekend’s race at the Charlotte ROVAL. This has probably been one of my best tracks in the past, scoring my first Xfinity Series stage win there back in 2020. As strong as we’ve been on the road courses in our recent races, I feel like this will be a really good opportunity for us to gain some points and contend for the win in front of our friends and family at home. I love that Island Brands is running their pink CRUSH Strawberry Lemonade scheme to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so we’ll have even a little extra to race for on Saturday."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 CRUSH Strawberry Lemonade GR Supra

SHR PR

