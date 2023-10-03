No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

TEXAS WIN NOTES: John Hunter Nemechek secured his spot in the Round of 8 when he picked up his seventh NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season and the ninth of his career in the most recent outing at Texas Motor Speedway. After starting 11th, he led twice for 38 laps on the way to victory lane. It marked his second Xfinity Series victory at the 1.5-mile track.

John Hunter Nemechek secured his spot in the Round of 8 when he picked up his seventh NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season and the ninth of his career in the most recent outing at Texas Motor Speedway. After starting 11th, he led twice for 38 laps on the way to victory lane. It marked his second Xfinity Series victory at the 1.5-mile track. NEMECHEK AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: Nemechek started 14th and finished seventh in his only Xfinity Series start on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. He also made a NASCAR Cup Series start on the ROVAL in 2020.

Nemechek started 14th and finished seventh in his only Xfinity Series start on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. He also made a NASCAR Cup Series start on the ROVAL in 2020. ROAD COURSES THIS SEASON: In seven Xfinity Series starts on road courses this year, Nemechek has recorded one top-five finish and three top-10s. His best finish was a second-place effort at the Chicago Street Course in July. Overall, the No. 20 driver has posted a 7.1-average starting position and 15.4-average finishing position on road courses in 2023.

In seven Xfinity Series starts on road courses this year, Nemechek has recorded one top-five finish and three top-10s. His best finish was a second-place effort at the Chicago Street Course in July. Overall, the No. 20 driver has posted a 7.1-average starting position and 15.4-average finishing position on road courses in 2023. LEADING THE WAY: Nemechek leads fulltime Xfinity Series drivers in multiple statistical categories including wins, top-10 finishes, laps led, average starting position, average running position, driver rating, fastest laps run, fastest on restarts, and laps in the top 15.

Nemechek leads fulltime Xfinity Series drivers in multiple statistical categories including wins, top-10 finishes, laps led, average starting position, average running position, driver rating, fastest laps run, fastest on restarts, and laps in the top 15. MOBIL 1: Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature Mobil 1 as the primary sponsor this weekend in Charlotte. Nemechek and Mobil 1 are no strangers to each other as they have partnered for four Truck Series wins over the past two seasons and Xfinity Series victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Michigan International Speedway this season.

Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature Mobil 1 as the primary sponsor this weekend in Charlotte. Nemechek and Mobil 1 are no strangers to each other as they have partnered for four Truck Series wins over the past two seasons and Xfinity Series victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Michigan International Speedway this season. JGR AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: Joe Gibbs Racing has tallied six top-five finishes and eight top-10s in 16 combined Xfinity Series starts on the Charlotte ROVAL. Ty Gibbs notched the team’s best finish last season when he led 24 laps on the way to a second-place finish.

Joe Gibbs Racing has tallied six top-five finishes and eight top-10s in 16 combined Xfinity Series starts on the Charlotte ROVAL. Ty Gibbs notched the team’s best finish last season when he led 24 laps on the way to a second-place finish. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL is scheduled for Saturday, October 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra

What is your mindset about going to the ROVAL this weekend?

“We’re just trying to add playoff points if the opportunity is there. With other guys probably trying to stay out for stage points, hopefully we can pit early and gain track position to put ourselves in a better position for the second half of the race. Overall, though, we just want to have a clean day and get ready for Las Vegas next weekend.”

JGR PR