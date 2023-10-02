Big Machine Racing - Charlotte Advance

Overview

Event: Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina

Date: Saturday October 7, 2023

Time: 3:00 p.m. eastern

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway 5555 Concord Parkway South, Concord, NC 28027

Layout: 17-turn, 2.28-mile ROVAL Road Course

Laps: 67 laps

Miles: 155.44 miles

Stage Lengths: 20/40/67

TV: NBC and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN. For the station near you click here.

Driver Points: 2054, ranked 9th

News and Notes:

The team heads to the Charlotte ROVAL only one point behind Daniel Hemric for the final playoff transfer spot.

The road course is an opportunity for Parker, as he ran second, seventh and third at the last three road course races.

“Now we go to a place that I expect to be really awesome and I look forward to,” says Parker. “I’m sure we can go score points in both stages and be in contention to win the race again. I think we’re in a great spot, we’ve got a ton of momentum. Everyone is doing a great job, the Big Machine Spiked Light Chevy is awesome and fun to drive. It’s a cool spot to be. And we’re certainly disrupting the series a bit, breaking up the status quo with such a young team. Going in and having a solid run at the Roval or put us in victory lane and go into the next round of the playoffs and see if we can make it to the championship four. I just believe we can, and we’re doing all the right things to get there."

BMR PR