Custom Patch Hats to Sponsor MBM Motorsports at the Roval

Motorsports Business Management (MBM Motorsports) announced today that Custom Patch Hats will be the team’s primary marketing partner at the Drive for the Cure 250, Saturday, October 7.

As a company that specializes in creating high-quality custom hats and apparel, Custom Patch Hats recognizes the importance of teamwork, dedication, and innovation—values that closely align with the spirit of motorsports. By sponsoring MBM Motorsports, CPH aims to bridge the gap between their passion for craftsmanship and their love for thrilling competitions on the racetrack.



Scott Alexander: “Just like the race car we are sponsoring, our custom hats are a symbol of quality and performance. We believe in supporting excellence and pushing the boundaries of what is possible, just like the racers we are partnering with.”

Driving the #66 Custom Patch Hats Ford Mustang will be Nazareth, PA., native, Sage Karam. Karam has had an impressive streak of road course finishes in 2023 with his best finish coming at Road America in the 4th position.

“The Roval is an exciting race and I am beyond excited to show what we can do,” driver Sage Karam said. “It is exciting to welcome a new partner to the sport and help Custom Patch Hats not only grow their customer base but with MBM Motorsports."

Team owner Carl Long echoed those statements.

"We are thrilled to welcome Custom Patch Hats to the team and show their quality hats they make in North Carolina,” team owner Carl Long said. “Having Sage in our car at the Roval and coupling his road racing expertise for this race has given the entire shop a boost the last few weeks."

The Custom Patch Hats No. 66 Ford Mustang hits the track Saturday, October 7, practice and qualifying. Coverage of the Drive for the Cure 250 will begin at 3:00 pm ET on NBC.

MBM PR