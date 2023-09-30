Superior Pools & Spas to Support Brett Moffitt and AM Racing at Charlotte ROVAL

Officials from AM Racing proudly announced today that Superior Pools & Spas, a residential and commercial swimming pool builder based in Charlotte that comes with over 40 years of experience in the industry, will support AM Racing and driver Brett Moffitt in next weekend's Drive For The Cure 250 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL.



Superior Pools & Spas provides a wealth of hands-on, technical know-how and real-world problem-solving capability on each and every project.



As a third-generation builder with over four decades worth of experience, Superior Pools & Spas has amassed a talented design team and skilled in-house construction crew to ensure the highest quality projects.



The 29th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season on Saturday, October 7, 2023, will mark Superior Pools & Spas's first foray into NASCAR.



"We couldn't be more excited to support AM Racing and Brett Moffitt at the upcoming Drive For the Cure 300 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL," offered Superior Pools & Spas CEO Peter Johnson.



"Brett's determination and passion on and off the track make him the perfect partner for Superior Pools & Spas as we continue to serve The Carolinas for many years to come. We look forward to seeing the No. 25 in Victory Lane at the Charlotte ROVAL next weekend."



AM Racing driver Brett Moffitt heads to the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL for the 67-lap race eyeing his 10th top-10 finish of the season on the heels of his ninth top-10 finish of the season in the series' most recent race at Texas Motor Speedway on September 23rd.



"I'm looking forward to being an ambassador for Superior Pools & Spas," explained Moffitt. "It's even better to welcome a new partner to the sport that is local and will have a massive presence at the race.



The Charlotte ROVAL is the final road course race of the season, and we have been able to showcase a lot of speed and finesse on the road courses this season. And I do not expect the ROVAL to be any different. The team is riding the momentum of a strong race at Texas, and we are determined to contend for another strong finish in our backyard."



President of AM Racing, Wade Moore, added, "We are beyond thrilled to welcome Superior Pools & Spas to our partnership lineup. We cannot thank our marketing team, ARRAY Sports, enough for helping facilitate this new relationship,



"This local partnership reflects our commitment to our community and our dedication to creating mutually beneficial relationships that extend beyond the race track. Brett (Moffitt) will do a great job representing their brand on and off the track, and we hope that their experience at the Charlotte ROVAL opens the door to a fruitful partnership and the opportunities it will bring."



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.



For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).



The Drive For The Cure 250 (67 laps | 155.44 miles) is the 28th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, October 7, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Qualifying immediately follows. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 3:30 p.m. with live coverage on NBC, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).



AM Racing PR