Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet back on track with Jeremy Clements Racing

Jeremy Clements Racing is glad to be back with Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet as primary sponsor heading into the last road course of the 2023 season. Whitaker will be making their annual appearance with JCR, this year traveling back in time, inspired by the very first Black and Silver Dale Earnhardt livery from his 1986 Daytona Xfinity Series Win. The Drive for the Cure 250 will take place Saturday October 7th at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

“Man this is another amazing paint scheme we have for the ROVAL! Ryan Whitaker always does a great job of remembering one of the greats, if not the greatest driver of all time, Earnhardt. With their schemes for us.” stated Clements. Plus, we can’t Thank the Whitakers enough for their support over the years and hopefully we can have a good run or even bring home the checkered flag for them!” Clements went on to say.

“We love the silver and black Earnhardt cars and when the ROVAL became available we jumped on it with Charlotte basically being in our back yard and Jeremy always does well at road courses so we couldn’t think of a better match.” said Ryan Whitaker.

Joining Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet as associate sponsors will be: Fox Sports Spartanburg, Alliance Driveaway Solution, Gahlay, Circle B Diecast, Whitetail Smokeless, Matman Designs, E3 Spark Plugs, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, Dynamic Paint Paintware, Chef Collin, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic, and ZMAX.

JCR PR