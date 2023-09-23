AM Racing Revving Up for Expected Expansion to Dual Xfinity Series Teams in 2024

AM Racing announced today their hope to accelerate their presence in the NASCAR Xfinity Series by expanding to two cars next season.



The decision to take this expected step in their "Future Focused" initiative underlines their commitment to building a robust platform within one of NASCAR's premier national series.



"With our focus on becoming a predominant championship-caliber team, adding a second car to our team's program is a crucial step in that process," said team owner Kevin Cywinski.



"We have made great strides in 2023, but the opportunity to add additional resources and expand our footprint for 2024 will strengthen our program for the long term."



AM Racing, having transitioned from a full-time competitor in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the Xfinity Series this season, has already showcased its potential with driver Brett Moffitt.



The team's inaugural season has seen impressive achievements, including a career-best qualifying effort of fourth at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and an exceptional fourth-place finish at the Xfinity Series inaugural Chicago Street Course event in July.



Overall, in 27 races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-five, eight top-10s, 15 top-15s, 19 top-20s and an average finish of 16.6.



Reflecting on their accomplishments and looking ahead to their expected dual-team endeavor, Cywinski emphasized the shared vision of the team members and the strengthening infrastructure.



"Housing two competitive NASCAR Xfinity Series teams allows the opportunity to bring additional qualified team members who share the same family-oriented vision and integrity to building and producing two equally fast race cars with one goal: winning," Cywinski added.



While the first-year Xfinity Series team came up short of making the Playoffs, the team remains focused on leaving its mark in the remaining six races this season.



“We are proud of our successes this season,” sounded AM Racing team president Wade Moore. “Brett has done an outstanding job behind the wheel to try and execute and make the most out of every race weekend. We have not been perfect, but we have worked hard to make consistent strides, and I think our recent performance at Kansas Speedway is an example of what we can produce every week.



“We will continue to work hard over the next six weeks to make sure we not only continue to bring a competitive product to the track but continue to put ourselves in a position for good finishes.”



Additional details regarding AM Racing's expected expansion will be revealed in due course.



