Wednesday, Sep 20

RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at Texas Motor Speedway

Xfinity Series News
Wednesday, Sep 20 0
RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at Texas Motor Speedway
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Andy's Frozen Custard 300
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Time: 3:30PM ET | 2:30PM CT
  • Track: Texas Motor Speedway
  • Distance: 200 laps / 300 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 45 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Stage 2: 45 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Final Stage: 110 laps, ends Lap 200
  • Broadcasting: USA | Performance Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
  • Time: 10:30AM ET | 9:30AM CT
 
  • Qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
  • Time: 11:00AM ET | 10:00AM CT
  • Format: Single Vehicle | One Round
 
NXS TEXAS STATS
 
 
PARKER CHASE
Starts: 0
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: N/A
Best Finish: N/A
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 4
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 27th
Best Finish: 19th
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Parker Chase will pilot the No. 24 NXTLVL Marine GR Supra at his home track of Texas Motor Speedway this Saturday afternoon, marking Chase's first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1.5-mile track in Fort Worth, Texas.
 
  • Chase will make his eighth career NXS start on Saturday and sixth start of the 2023 season.
 
  • Chase, a New Braunfels, Texas native, will return to his home state where he made his NXS debut in 2022 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
 
  • NXTLVL Marine is on board of the No. 24 GR Supra for the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 with Ontivity, Talley, Bahnbrecker and Alliant serving as associate partners.
  • NXTLVL Marine is an authorized dealer for ATX Surf Boats, Atlas Golf Carts, Avalon, Chaparral, Clubcar, Crest, Crownline, Havoc, MB Sports, Montara, Nauticstar, Tige Boats, Trifecta, Vexus and Xcursion. Proud to carry a large selection of new and pre-owned inventory, NXTLVL Marine serves the Austin, New Braunfels, Lake LBJ, Ft. Worth, and Dallas areas.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I'm excited to head to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend to race at my home track for the first time. I've raced at COTA in Xfinity before, but it's cool to knock this track off the list too. This 24 team has had a lot of momentum on mile-and-a-half tracks throughout the summer, so I'm looking forward to getting out there and competing while representing New Braunfels."
 
-- Parker Chase, Driver of the No. 24 NXTLVL Marine GR Supra

SHR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Big Machine Racing - Texas Advance
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.