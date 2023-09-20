RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at Texas Motor Speedway

|
|
- Parker Chase will pilot the No. 24 NXTLVL Marine GR Supra at his home track of Texas Motor Speedway this Saturday afternoon, marking Chase's first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1.5-mile track in Fort Worth, Texas.
- Chase will make his eighth career NXS start on Saturday and sixth start of the 2023 season.
- Chase, a New Braunfels, Texas native, will return to his home state where he made his NXS debut in 2022 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
- NXTLVL Marine is on board of the No. 24 GR Supra for the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 with Ontivity, Talley, Bahnbrecker and Alliant serving as associate partners.
- NXTLVL Marine is an authorized dealer for ATX Surf Boats, Atlas Golf Carts, Avalon, Chaparral, Clubcar, Crest, Crownline, Havoc, MB Sports, Montara, Nauticstar, Tige Boats, Trifecta, Vexus and Xcursion. Proud to carry a large selection of new and pre-owned inventory, NXTLVL Marine serves the Austin, New Braunfels, Lake LBJ, Ft. Worth, and Dallas areas.