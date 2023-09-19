No. 20 ROMCO Equipment Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

NEMECHEK AT TEXAS: John Hunter Nemechek owns victories at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. His Xfinity Series win came driving for Joe Gibbs Racing in October 2021 after leading 92 of 200 laps. That same year, Nemechek led 64 of 147 laps on the way to victory lane in the Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile track.

John Hunter Nemechek owns victories at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. His Xfinity Series win came driving for Joe Gibbs Racing in October 2021 after leading 92 of 200 laps. That same year, Nemechek led 64 of 147 laps on the way to victory lane in the Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile track. BRISTOL RECAP: Nemechek began his pursuit of the Xfinity Series championship with a solid third-place finish last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. After starting second, he finished fourth and sixth in the opening stages before ultimately claiming his third consecutive top-three result at the end of the night.

Nemechek began his pursuit of the Xfinity Series championship with a solid third-place finish last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. After starting second, he finished fourth and sixth in the opening stages before ultimately claiming his third consecutive top-three result at the end of the night. STOUT PERFORMANCE: In 16 starts this season on oval tracks two miles and less in distance, Nemechek’s performance has been phenomenal. He owns six wins, 12 top-five finishes, 16 top-10s, 905 laps led, a 6.1-average starting position and a 3.3-average finishing position in those 16 races.

In 16 starts this season on oval tracks two miles and less in distance, Nemechek’s performance has been phenomenal. He owns six wins, 12 top-five finishes, 16 top-10s, 905 laps led, a 6.1-average starting position and a 3.3-average finishing position in those 16 races. BESHORE AT TEXAS: Crew chief Ben Beshore has enjoyed his own success during his time atop the pit box at Texas Motor Speedway. In four Xfinity Series starts, Beshore’s teams have scored a pair of wins (Kyle Busch in 2019 and Harrison Burton in 2020). In those four starts, his teams have posted three top-five finishes and four top-10s.

Crew chief Ben Beshore has enjoyed his own success during his time atop the pit box at Texas Motor Speedway. In four Xfinity Series starts, Beshore’s teams have scored a pair of wins (Kyle Busch in 2019 and Harrison Burton in 2020). In those four starts, his teams have posted three top-five finishes and four top-10s. ROMCO EQUIPMENT: Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature ROMCO Equipment as the primary sponsor for Saturday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. The Dallas-based company serves the earthmoving, ground engaging and material handling markets by providing a full line of construction and mining equipment. ROMCO and Nemechek have a longstanding partnership dating back to 2017. The combo has proven to be a strong one with many highlights, including Nemechek’s Xfinity Series win for Joe Gibbs Racing at Texas Motor Speedway in October 2021.

Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature ROMCO Equipment as the primary sponsor for Saturday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. The Dallas-based company serves the earthmoving, ground engaging and material handling markets by providing a full line of construction and mining equipment. ROMCO and Nemechek have a longstanding partnership dating back to 2017. The combo has proven to be a strong one with many highlights, including Nemechek’s Xfinity Series win for Joe Gibbs Racing at Texas Motor Speedway in October 2021. JGR AT TEXAS: Joe Gibbs Racing has claimed 16 Xfinity Series victories at Texas Motor Speedway. In 113 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 44 top-five finishes, 72 top-10s, 10 pole awards, and 2,837 laps led. Christopher Bell, Harrison Burton, Kyle Busch, and Erik Jones join Nemechek on the list of drivers who have driven JGR entries to victory lane in Texas.

Joe Gibbs Racing has claimed 16 Xfinity Series victories at Texas Motor Speedway. In 113 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 44 top-five finishes, 72 top-10s, 10 pole awards, and 2,837 laps led. Christopher Bell, Harrison Burton, Kyle Busch, and Erik Jones join Nemechek on the list of drivers who have driven JGR entries to victory lane in Texas. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, September 23, at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 ROMCO Equipment Toyota GR Supra

What are your thoughts about racing at Texas?

“I definitely enjoy going to Texas. Being able to have a win there and a lot of great runs over the past couple years, not only in the Xfinity Series, but also the Truck Series, makes Texas a place that I look forward to going to every single year. Racing there forces you to adapt really fast. Turns 1 and 2 are so different from (turns) 3 and 4, so trying to get your car to work on both ends is pretty difficult. If you’re able to hit the balance, it’s a lot of fun. In the two times I’ve been there with JGR, we’ve had really good speed and obviously won two years ago, so I expect us to have a good shot this weekend.”

JGR PR