Short Track Star Layne Riggs Joins Kaulig Racing’s Xfinity Series Program in Multi-Race Deal

Kaulig Racing announced today that 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAWS) champion, Layne Riggs, will drive the No. 11 Infinity Communications Chevrolet in a multi-race NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) deal. He will make his series debut at Texas Motor Speedway on September, 23 for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

Son of Scott Riggs, a NASCAR veteran who made 383 national series starts, Riggs became the youngest driver to win the NAAWS title, which is the combined national championship for all NASCAR-affiliated short tracks, at 20 years old in 2022. He won 16 races and recorded 30 top-five finishes in 43 starts across runs at Dominion Raceway, Hickory Motor Speedway, Motor Mile Speedway, South Boston Speedway and Wake County Speedway. Now age 21, Riggs will bring a unique background to his first start with Kaulig Racing.

“I’m so excited to be making my first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Texas Motor Speedway with a team that has had success in the Xfinity Series,” exclaimed Riggs. “I am super thankful to Jeff Coffey at Infinity Communications along with the whole Kaulig Racing organization for giving me this opportunity. I am so ready to get on track!"

While this will be Riggs’ first start in the NXS, he has made six starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS), and earned one top five and two top-10 finishes.

The Kaulig Racing All-Star Car, which has been piloted by the likes of AJ Allmendinger, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Justin Haley and Jordan Taylor, has so far yielded three wins in 2023. It has also provided up-and-coming drivers like Derek Kraus valuable seat time. Riggs will be the 11th driver to feature in the car this season.

“I’ve been watching Layne (Riggs) on the short-track circuit for a couple of years now and I am impressed what he has earned so far in his young career,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “He’s had a couple of starts in the truck series and I look forward to seeing what he can do in one of our cars.” Rice continued, “Infinity Communications has been a huge supporter of Layne's career so far, so I’m happy that he is able to bring them along for the ride”.

The Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway will air at 3:30 p.m. EDT on USA and will be the second race in the NXS Playoffs Round of 12.

Kaulig Racing PR