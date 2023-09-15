Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Bristol Motor Speedway September NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Fitting In: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. The race signifies the ninth race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue in The Volunteer State, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa, hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrived on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 27th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. AM Minute: Last weekend was another busy summer weekend for AM Racing. In addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series team being in action at Kansas Speedway, the ARCA Menards Series was competing in their 17th race of the season – also from Kansas Speedway. Driver Christian Rose banked his 10th top-10 finish of the 2023 season with a career-best sixth-place finish in the Sioux Chief Fast Track 150 on Friday, September 8, 2023. This weekend, the ARCA Menards Series joins the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol Motor Speedway for their 200-lap race on Thursday, September 14, 2023. Driven To Support: Moffitt will sport a unique pair of driving gloves this weekend at Bristol as part of the Driven to Give Glove Program in collaboration with the Dale Jr. Foundation. At the conclusion of Friday night’s race, Moffitt will autograph the two-toned gloves, featuring exclusive skeleton imagery, and they will be auctioned off to raise money for the foundation. From Friday night through Monday, September 18, 2023, the gloves will be up for bid at thedalejrfoundation.org. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 78 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Food City 300 will mark Moffitt’s third Xfinity Series start at the famed 0.533-mile track. In his previous two efforts, he has delivered a track-best of 26th during the 2020 Food City 300 after starting 14th for Our Motorsports. In addition to Xfinity, Moffitt also has three NASCAR Cup Series and four NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts, including a popular 2019 Truck Series win in Thunder Valley. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a short track, Moffitt has made 13 starts throughout his career, earning three top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 19.0. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 110 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned three top-five and 30 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.5. He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing. In addition to 110 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Kansas Speedway | Kansas Lottery 300 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team chased their eighth top-10 finish of the season. Following a productive practice, Moffitt qualified his No. 25 Concrete Supply | Destiny Homes Ford Mustang 10th and throughout the 200-lap race worked diligently to approach the top-five. Moffitt briefly entered the top-five at Kansas but fell to a seventh-place finish at the checkered flag – collecting his eighth top-10 finish of the 2023 Xfinity Series season. In 26 races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-five, eight top-10s, 15 top-15s, 18 top-20s and an average finish of 16.6. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 125th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday night and his fifth race at Bristol Motor Speedway. In his previous 124 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 29 top-10 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR. For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and X | Twitter @brett_moffitt.