Limetree and Classic Collision to Sponsor Ellis and the no.43 Chevy at Texas Motor Speedway

Limetree and Classic Collision have joined forces as co-primary sponsors for Ryan Ellis and the No.43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevy for next weekend’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, the second race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs.

Limetree is a behavioral marketing company dedicated to making marketing more effective by uniting data, behavioral science, and design. Rooted in science, our approach delivers actionable intelligence and activations that significantly improve a marketer’s ability to target the right people with the right message while measuring and improving performance.

Founded in 2016, Limetree is based in Dallas, Texas, and is one of the fastest-growing privately held marketing companies in the US. Fans can find out more at golimetree.com. They’ve sponsored Ellis in different capacities. They’ve supported him in the 2021 Xfinity Series race at Road America, and the Texas-based marketing company made its primary sponsorship debut in last year’s Texas race.

Classic Collision returns as a sponsor for Ellis - with a partnership for the fourth time this season. Classic Collision is one of the largest privately held national providers of auto body repair services, with over 200 state-of-the-art repair facilities in 15 states across the U.S. For almost 40 years, Classic Collision has put customer satisfaction first in all they do. They are proud to provide high-quality auto body repairs with properly trained technicians and the appropriate equipment. They hold numerous manufacturer certifications and factory-direct training, which makes them a leader in comprehensive collision repair.

The No.43 Limetree / Classic Collision Chevy will also be sponsored by the NAPIA (the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters), Eclipse Claims Consulting, Kansasland Tire, and The Law Offices of David W. Shelves PLLC.

“This is a massive weekend for every sponsor on board,” said Ryan Ellis, driver of the No.43 Limetree / Classic Collision Chevy Camaro. “We’ve got a ton of people coming out from Limetree, Classic Collision, NAPIA, Eclipse Claims Consulting, and The Law Offices of David W. Shelves PLLC and every company has a major presence in the state of Texas or is based here. It’ll be great knowing that we’ll have a lot of support in the infield and grandstands. We’ve really improved our 1.5-mile program recently - we showed some really good speed at Kansas, and I’m hoping we can apply that knowledge to Texas.”

"We're absolutely thrilled to stand by Ryan on his incredible journey to NASCAR's top echelons. Our partnership with Ryan and his team has been an ideal match for Limetree, and we can't wait to be there in person at Texas Motor Speedway, cheering him on," shared Tom Rouse, Founder of Limetree. "Just as Ryan climbs the ladder in his racing career, Limetree is on a similar path, introducing groundbreaking solutions to help marketers harness the power of data and behavioral science for driving customer growth and fostering lasting loyalty."

TEXAS TUNE-IN INFORMATION:

Practice for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 begins Saturday at 9:35 a.m. CT (10:35 am ET). Qualifying follows the 30-minute practice session at 10:05 am CT (11:05 am ET).

The green flag on Saturday afternoon’s 300-mile race falls at 2:30 pm CT (3:30 pm ET) with coverage on the USA Network and radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR.

Ryan Ellis PR