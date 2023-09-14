Rajah Caruth - Bristol

Gilreath Farms & AAN Adjusters are back for the 3rd time in 2023 with Alpha Prime Racing Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. It’s the 3rd different driver pairing this season for the former Tommy Joe Martins sponsor, this week joining forces with truck series regular Rajah Caruth, who will be making his eighth Xfinity Series start of the season for the team.

Bristol treated the Alpha Prime Racing group well in 2022, with the team scoring their second ever top-10 finish with Stefan Parsons in the 45 car, with Ryan Ellis and the 44 group scoring a solid top-20.

“We’re so excited to have Rajah in the car for Bristol with AAN & Gilreath Farms,” APR President Tommy Joe Martins said. “It’s still so cool for me to see them on our 44 car again in this new version of our team. Bristol is a home race for them, and definitely one of Rajah’s best tracks. Should make for a very fun weekend.”

Based in Tennessee, Gilreath Farms sells Red Angus and Scottish Highland cattle. The Red Angus breed produces a highly desired, excellent meat quality due to the intramuscular marbling while Scottish Highland breed is a leaner option. For more information, please visit www.Gilreathfarms.com.

AAN Adjusters is a national claims service that offers property and casualty service, catastrophe claims, large scale equipment appraisals and mediation assistance. Additional information can be found at www.aanadjusters.com.

APR PR