Trevor Bayne / No. 19 He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra Preview - Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

BAYNE AT BRISTOL: Trevor Bayne is set to make his 13 th career NXS start on the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway this Friday in the Food City 300. In his 12 starts prior to this weekend, Bayne has collected four top-10s, one pole, and 77 laps led, complemented by 0 DNFs at a track known for its close-quartered racing. With a career-best finish of sixth coming back in 2013, Bayne has shown speed at the world’s fastest half-mile. Bayne also has nine career NCS starts at Bristol, where he has one top-five and two top-10s, highlighted by a best finish of fifth in 2016.

BACK HOME IN TENNESSEE: Bristol is a home track for Bayne, who is a proud native of Knoxville, Tennessee. Bayne remains an active member of the Knoxville community to this day as he continues to live in the area, and even founded and owned local coffeehouse chain, Mahalo Coffee Roasters, up until earlier this year. The No. 19 crew led Ryan Truex to a win at his home track in Dover, Delaware earlier this year, and hope to do it again for Bayne this weekend.

RACING FOR A CHAMPIONSHIP: The No. 19 kicks off their push for an Owner’s Championship at this weekend’s playoff opener in Bristol. The collective effort from the seven different drivers to pilot the No. 19 this year has led the car to sixth in the standings heading into the playoffs. With Bayne, Myatt Snider, and Joe Graf Jr. slated to run the rest of the season, the fight for the owner’s championship is in their hands.

ON THE PITBOX: Bayne will work alongside storied NXS crew chief Jason Ratcliff, who sat atop the pit box of the No.18 Toyota GR Supra for Bayne last year and has led the charge for the No.19 throughout the 2023 season. The duo immediately clicked last season as they kicked off their rapport with a third place in Fontana and continued to impress with two runner-up performances in Nashville and Loudon. Out of all drivers with at least nine starts in 2022, Bayne posted the second-best average finish (8.0) under Ratcliff’s leadership. Ratcliff is in his 18th season under the JGR banner. He won the 2009 Xfinity Championship in tandem with Kyle Busch after an eight-win season. The championship-winning crew chief has 56 Xfinity wins, including three this year with Ryan Truex, Ty Gibbs, and Denny Hamlin. He also has 15 NCS wins as crew chief between two former JGR drivers – Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano.

THE 19 IN 2023: The JGR No. 19 will have a rotating schedule of drivers throughout the 2023 season. Drivers who have raced the No. 19 as of Bristol are Myatt Snider, Ty Gibbs, Connor Mosack, Ryan Truex, Denny Hamlin, Joe Graf Jr., and Bayne. With three wins on the year from Truex, Gibbs, and Hamlin, the group of drivers have carried the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra to sixth in the owners’ points standings.

JGR AT BRISTOL: JGR has 112 NXS starts at BMS, highlighted by 13 wins. The team has combined for 37 top-fives, 56 top-10’s, 11 pole awards, and 3,429 laps led.

RACE INFO: The NXS Food City 300 at Bristol is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST on Friday, September 15. The race will be broadcast on USA, PRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

Trevor Bayne, Driver of the No. 19 He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra

How are you feeling going into this weekend?

“Bristol is a physical track, but it can be a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra and putting on a show. I had a blast in my first race back in Daytona and I was proud of our performance. I know Jason (Ratcliff) and the guys will get us dialed in and hopefully we can finish the job out there on Friday.”

What’s it mean to you to be racing at your home track?

“I’m excited to race back at my home track this weekend. I’ve got a ton of family coming to see me and they know what it means to me to be back in a car. You only get to race at your home track so many times in your career so this one is always going to be special to me.”

