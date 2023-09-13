Kaulig Racing Doubles up with Food City for Bristol Motor Speedway

Kaulig Racing and Food City announced today that they will partner again, this time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), to promote their Crav’n Flavor Brand. For the first time since 2020, Crav’n Flavor Brands will serve as co-primary on the No. 11 entry with Derek Kraus.

The Crav’n Flavor brand features a full line of top-quality chips, salty snacks, meat snacks, cookies, crackers, frozen desserts, and ice cream novelties.

“Food City is proud to team up with our friends from Kaulig Racing to showcase our Crav’n’ Flavor brand on the Kaulig Racing No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro piloted by Derek Kraus for the running of the Food City 300,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The Food City 300 is one of the most popular events in the NXS, as the first race of the 2023 playoffs will kick off under the lights at the last great colosseum.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with our friends at Food City, this time in the Xfinity Series,” said team president, Chris Rice. “Derek Kraus has been doing a fantastic job in our Chevrolets and I look forward to watching him represent Food City’s Crav’n Flavor Brands Friday night”.

Derek Kraus and the No. 11 Crav’n Flavor / Hardscapes Construction, Inc Chevrolet will take to Bristol’s high banks Friday night, September 15th at 7:30pm ET on USA.

Kaulig Racing PR