Big Machine Racing - Friday Night Lights

Overview

Event: Food City 300

Date: Friday September 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. eastern

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway, 151 Speedway Blvd., Bristol, TN 37620

Layout: .533 mile concrete oval

Laps: 300 laps

Miles: 159.9 miles

Stage Lengths: 85/170/300

TV: USA Network and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN. Find the station near you here.

Notes of Interest:

"I keep talking about the last 12 weeks- really if you go back to Portland- from that moment onward we have been a solid top 10 car and competed for wins and continue to excel with great execution and great finishes,” says Parker Kligerman. "When you look at these races in the second half of the season, I have to think we are a top 7 Car. If we bring that same level of performance to the next 3 weeks that gets us in the second round, then all bets are off. Could we win one off these races and find ourselves in the championship four? Absolutely. I definitely embrace this reset. We have really been on a roll. If we keep performing the way have the last 6, 8 weeks were are definitely a team that can compete at a level higher than we are ranked right now."

Driver Points: 2002, ranked #10

Team website and socials

BigMachineRacing.com

https://www.instagram.com/ bigmachineracing

https://twitter.com/ bigmchnracing

https://www.facebook.com/ bigmachineracing

Parker Kilgerman socials

https://www.instagram.com/ pkligerman

https://twitter.com/pkligerman

https://www.facebook.com/ ParkerKligerman

No. 48 SPIKED Coolers Team Roster

Driver: Parker Kligerman

Team Manager: Keith Barnwell

Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue

Car Chief: Kenneth Roettger

Engineer: Cody McKenzie

Mechanic: Thomas Tucker

Spotter: Brandon McReynolds

Shop Foreman: Artie Haire

Interior Specialist: Jordan Miller

Shop Support: Jeff Sennett

Suspension: Tommy Machek

Interior specialist/Tires: Joseph Hammack

Front Changer: Kevin Novak

Fueler: Justin White

Jack: Doug Warrick

Rear Changer: Brody Essick

Tire Carrier: Lamar Neal

Hauler Driver: Jackson White

BMR PR