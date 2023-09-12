Thursday, Sep 14

Big Machine Racing - Friday Night Lights

Xfinity Series News
Tuesday, Sep 12 189
Big Machine Racing - Friday Night Lights NK Photography Photo

Overview

Event: Food City 300

Date: Friday September 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. eastern

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway, 151 Speedway Blvd., Bristol, TN 37620

Layout: .533 mile concrete oval

Laps: 300 laps

Miles: 159.9 miles

Stage Lengths: 85/170/300

TV: USA Network and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN. Find the station near you here.

 

Notes of Interest:

"I keep talking about the last 12 weeks- really if you go back to Portland-  from that moment onward  we have been a solid top 10 car and competed for wins and continue to excel with great execution and great finishes,” says Parker Kligerman. "When you look at these races in the second half of the season, I  have to think we are a top 7 Car. If we bring that same level of performance to the next 3 weeks that gets us in the second round, then all bets are off. Could we win one off these races and find ourselves in the championship four? Absolutely. I definitely embrace this reset. We have really been on a roll. If we keep performing the way have the last 6, 8 weeks were are definitely a team that can compete at a level higher than we are ranked right now."

 

Driver Points: 2002, ranked #10

 

Team website and socials 

BigMachineRacing.com 

https://www.instagram.com/bigmachineracing

https://twitter.com/bigmchnracing

https://www.facebook.com/bigmachineracing

 

Parker Kilgerman socials 

https://www.instagram.com/pkligerman

https://twitter.com/pkligerman

https://www.facebook.com/ParkerKligerman

 

No. 48 SPIKED Coolers Team Roster

Driver: Parker Kligerman

Team Manager: Keith Barnwell

Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue

Car Chief: Kenneth Roettger            

Engineer: Cody McKenzie

Mechanic: Thomas Tucker

Spotter: Brandon McReynolds

Shop Foreman: Artie Haire

Interior Specialist: Jordan Miller

Shop Support: Jeff Sennett

Suspension: Tommy Machek

Interior specialist/Tires: Joseph Hammack

Front Changer: Kevin Novak

Fueler: Justin White

Jack: Doug Warrick

Rear Changer: Brody Essick

Tire Carrier: Lamar Neal

Hauler Driver: Jackson White 

BMR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« John Hunter Nemechek ­– No. 20 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota GR Supra Preview – Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway Kaulig Racing Doubles up with Food City for Bristol Motor Speedway »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.