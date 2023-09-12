Big Machine Racing - Friday Night Lights

Overview
Event: Food City 300
Date: Friday September 15, 2023
Time: 7:30 p.m. eastern
Location: Bristol Motor Speedway, 151 Speedway Blvd., Bristol, TN 37620
Layout: .533 mile concrete oval
Laps: 300 laps
Miles: 159.9 miles
Stage Lengths: 85/170/300
TV: USA Network and the NBC Sports App
Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN. Find the station near you here.
Notes of Interest:
"I keep talking about the last 12 weeks- really if you go back to Portland- from that moment onward we have been a solid top 10 car and competed for wins and continue to excel with great execution and great finishes,” says Parker Kligerman. "When you look at these races in the second half of the season, I have to think we are a top 7 Car. If we bring that same level of performance to the next 3 weeks that gets us in the second round, then all bets are off. Could we win one off these races and find ourselves in the championship four? Absolutely. I definitely embrace this reset. We have really been on a roll. If we keep performing the way have the last 6, 8 weeks were are definitely a team that can compete at a level higher than we are ranked right now."
Driver Points: 2002, ranked #10
Team website and socials
Parker Kilgerman socials
https://twitter.com/pkligerman
No. 48 SPIKED Coolers Team Roster
Driver: Parker Kligerman
Team Manager: Keith Barnwell
Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue
Car Chief: Kenneth Roettger
Engineer: Cody McKenzie
Mechanic: Thomas Tucker
Spotter: Brandon McReynolds
Shop Foreman: Artie Haire
Interior Specialist: Jordan Miller
Shop Support: Jeff Sennett
Suspension: Tommy Machek
Interior specialist/Tires: Joseph Hammack
Front Changer: Kevin Novak
Fueler: Justin White
Jack: Doug Warrick
Rear Changer: Brody Essick
Tire Carrier: Lamar Neal
Hauler Driver: Jackson White
BMR PR