No. 20 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

NEMECHEK AT BRISTOL: John Hunter Nemechek owns a pair of top-five finishes in three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway. His best finish – third – came in his most recent start at the track in August 2019. His resume at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile also includes four top-five finishes and six top-10s in eight career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts. He also earned a pair of top-20 finishes in two NASCAR Cup Series races at Bristol, including a 13th-place finish in May 2020.

John Hunter Nemechek owns a pair of top-five finishes in three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway. His best finish – third – came in his most recent start at the track in August 2019. His resume at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile also includes four top-five finishes and six top-10s in eight career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts. He also earned a pair of top-20 finishes in two NASCAR Cup Series races at Bristol, including a 13th-place finish in May 2020. KANSAS WIN NOTES: Nemechek picked up his sixth Xfinity Series win of the season and the eighth of his career (93 starts) in last weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway. After starting seventh, he grabbed the lead for the first time on lap 41 and won both stages. His dominance continued throughout the final segment as he cruised to the victory by more than seven seconds over second place. On the day, Nemechek led 154 of 200 laps. The No. 20 team’s victory also marked the 200th Xfinity Series win for Toyota.

Nemechek picked up his sixth Xfinity Series win of the season and the eighth of his career (93 starts) in last weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway. After starting seventh, he grabbed the lead for the first time on lap 41 and won both stages. His dominance continued throughout the final segment as he cruised to the victory by more than seven seconds over second place. On the day, Nemechek led 154 of 200 laps. The No. 20 team’s victory also marked the 200th Xfinity Series win for Toyota. REGULAR SEASON RECAP: Nemechek led all drivers in wins and laps led on the way to finishing second in the regular season standings. According to loop data provided by NASCAR, he also led the series in driver rating, fastest laps run, and fastest on restarts.

Nemechek led all drivers in wins and laps led on the way to finishing second in the regular season standings. According to loop data provided by NASCAR, he also led the series in driver rating, fastest laps run, and fastest on restarts. STOUT PERFORMANCE: In 15 starts this season on oval tracks two miles and less in distance, Nemechek’s performance has been phenomenal. He owns six wins, 11 top-five finishes, 15 top-10s, 904 laps led, a 6.3-average starting position and a 3.3-average finishing position in those 15 races.

In 15 starts this season on oval tracks two miles and less in distance, Nemechek’s performance has been phenomenal. He owns six wins, 11 top-five finishes, 15 top-10s, 904 laps led, a 6.3-average starting position and a 3.3-average finishing position in those 15 races. PYE BARKER: Pye-Barker Fire & Safety will be featured as the primary sponsor of Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra this weekend in Bristol. Pye-Barker is also scheduled to sponsor the No. 20 team for upcoming races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (October 14), Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 21), and Phoenix Raceway (November 4). Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the nation’s leader in fire protection, life safety, and security services providing its services to a wide variety of industries, including commercial, residential, petrochemical, critical infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and government. For more information, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety will be featured as the primary sponsor of Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra this weekend in Bristol. Pye-Barker is also scheduled to sponsor the No. 20 team for upcoming races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (October 14), Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 21), and Phoenix Raceway (November 4). Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the nation’s leader in fire protection, life safety, and security services providing its services to a wide variety of industries, including commercial, residential, petrochemical, critical infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and government. For more information, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com. JGR AT BRISTOL: Joe Gibbs Racing has posted 13 Xfinity Series wins at Bristol Motor Speedway. In 112 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 37 top-five finishes, 56 top-10s, 11 pole awards, and 3,429 laps led. Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, and Ryan Preece have all driven JGR Toyotas to victory lane in Bristol.

Joe Gibbs Racing has posted 13 Xfinity Series wins at Bristol Motor Speedway. In 112 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 37 top-five finishes, 56 top-10s, 11 pole awards, and 3,429 laps led. Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, and Ryan Preece have all driven JGR Toyotas to victory lane in Bristol. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled for Friday, September 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota GR Supra

What is your mindset about going to Bristol to start the playoffs?

“We just have to go there and control what we can control. I have a ton of confidence in Ben (Beshore, crew chief) and my team every week and I have a lot of confidence in myself that I can do what it takes to run up front at Bristol. We just have to put it all together and get the playoffs started the right way.”

JGR PR