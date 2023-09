RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Bristol Motor Speedway

"Bristol has to be one of the coolest tracks in the world. I raced there on the dirt last year, but it’s been five years since I’ve raced on the concrete. I’m hoping I can find my rhythm quickly and continue our top-10 momentum from Kansas. This is a huge event for CRUSH, which is now available in Food City stores, so hopefully we can put our No. 26 Tropical Punch Supra up front under the lights."

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 CRUSH Tropical Punch GR Supra