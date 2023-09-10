It was a big win for John Hunter Nemechek, as he picked up his sixth win in 2023, and Toyota’s 200th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Nemechek also earned Toyota’s 200th victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“Just super proud of this whole No. 20 team for Joe Gibbs Racing. Man. It's been a week. It's been an exciting week. But I’m super pumped to go back to victory lane. This thing was as fast as Xfinity 10G Internet today. Ben Beshore and all the guys made the right adjustments all day. They brought a really fast hot rod.”

The Kansas Lottery 300 was also the final race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season, and was the final race to make the NASCAR Playoffs. Parker Kligerman was able to beat out Riley Herbst and Brandon Jones’ back luck throughout the 200 laps to clinch the 12th and final spot.

“As we showed this race, we executed at a high level,” stated Kligerman to NBC Sports. “That's what I've seen us do for the last twelve weeks. I felt like if we could just get in the playoffs, we would bring this going forward. We're gonna race for a championship. But thank you to Scott Borchetta, Sandy Borchetta, and everybody who makes this possible. What an honor to get the first playoff berth for this race team. Overall, just a really solid day.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will open up their Playoffs next Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 300. That race will air on USA, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.