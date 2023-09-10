Toyota scores 200th NASCAR Xfinity Series victory

With John Hunter Nemechek’s victory in NASCAR Xfinity Series action at Kansas Speedway today, Toyota has earned its 200th NASCAR Xfinity Series win.

“In a season filled with big moments, we are honored to celebrate another accomplishment,” said David Wilson, president, TRD. “From the special first victory in Indianapolis in 2007 to the recent championship success achieved, we are proud to celebrate our 200th Xfinity Series victory. The collaboration between our teams and TRD has been exceptional. Although we will take a moment to celebrate this incredible achievement, we remain focused on our goals this season, which include our third consecutive driver’s title.”

The late Jason Leffler drove a Toyota Camry to victory at Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 28, 2007, to earn the first victory for the Camry nameplate and first NASCAR Xfinity Series win for Toyota, while Christopher Bell earned the first Toyota GR Supra win at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 23, 2019.

Toyota has won 149 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in the Toyota Camry and 51 in the Toyota GR Supra. Twenty-two drivers have won in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Toyota led by Kyle Busch’s 91 victories. Joey Logano (18), Bell (17), Denny Hamlin (13) and Ty Gibbs (12) have also won more than 10 races in a Toyota, while Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has won 193 of the 200 races for Toyota in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Toyota and TRD currently provide support for two teams – JGR and Sam Hunt Racing – in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with five Toyota GR Supras on track each weekend. Toyota has won four driver championships, including the last two with Daniel Hemric (2021) and Ty Gibbs (2022).

TRD PR