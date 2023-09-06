Big Machine Racing - One Point, One Race

Overview
Event: Kansas Lottery 300
Date: Saturday September 9, 2023
Time: 3:00 p.m. eastern
Location: 400 Speedway Boulevard Kansas City, Kansas
Layout: 1.5 mile tri-oval
Laps: 200 laps
Miles: 300 miles
Stage Lengths: 45/90/200
TV: NBC
Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN
Notes of Interest:
“Although last week was unfortunate we are not going to let it take the wind out of our sails,” says Parker. “We’ve got the speed, and the ability to go out and challenge for the win at Kansas which would be the best way to ensure ourselves in the playoffs. With that, I love this race track, it has always been really good to me and I love going there. Mostly because of how you make speed right on the wall and all the different grooves available. Let’s go get this Spiked Light Coolers Chevy into the playoffs!”
Driver Points: 656, ranked #11
BMR PR