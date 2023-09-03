Sunday, Sep 03

RCR NXS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

Xfinity Series News
Sunday, Sep 03 54
RCR NXS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway NK Photography Photo

Eighth-Place Finish at Darlington Raceway Locks Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet into the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs
 

8th

16th

7th

"We had to work hard for this eighth-place finish. Starting with practice this morning, our Whelen Chevrolet was extremely loose. I spun out coming off Turn 2, but thankfully there was no significant damage to our Camaro. Darlington Raceway is one of my favorite tracks, so I always look forward to racing here. Once the race started though, I thought for a bit that we might just run 15th, which was a frustrating. Our car was still on the loose side, so I took care of it and didn't hit the wall while running the high line. The goal for today was to be consistent and take what the car would give me. If our car was a 10th-place car, we knew we needed to finish 10th. That's what we ended up doing and locked ourselves into the Playoffs. Thanks to Whelen, Chevrolet, and everyone at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines for sticking behind me this season. We are going to give it our all next week in Kansas to finish the regular season strong."

 

-Sheldon Creed

Second-Place Result Caps Off Strong Performance for Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Team at Darlington Raceway
 

2nd

9th

1st

"Solid effort for everyone on this No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet team. All day I struggled with restarts. I tried to clean the tires differently each time, but I still spun the tires on the Overtime restart. The No. 19 had an edge on me and I tried to go really low into Turn 1 to make up some distance. In doing that, I got really tight which is what allowed the No. 19 to clear me. I went to full send it into Turn 3 and when I did, I got pinned beside him and couldn't get back to throttle. At that point, I tried to keep the No. 20 behind me and see if I could get a surge on the final lap. The No. 20 and I had a good battle there at the end and allowed the No. 19 to pull away. All in all though, everyone back at the shop has been working really hard. To leave here with a second-place finish and a 23-point lead with one race to go is a testament to that. I'll just have to go back to the drawing board to figure out how to make the restarts better. It was frustrating to lose track position each time and I have to do a better job at that if we are going to win a championship. We have been preaching these last few races that if we can't be first, be second. If we can't be second, be third. We did that today."

 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Denny Hamlin scores sixth win at Darlington in NASCAR Xfinity Series car Stewart-Haas Racing: NXS Race Report from Darlington »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.