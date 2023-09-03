RCR NXS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

|
"We had to work hard for this eighth-place finish. Starting with practice this morning, our Whelen Chevrolet was extremely loose. I spun out coming off Turn 2, but thankfully there was no significant damage to our Camaro. Darlington Raceway is one of my favorite tracks, so I always look forward to racing here. Once the race started though, I thought for a bit that we might just run 15th, which was a frustrating. Our car was still on the loose side, so I took care of it and didn't hit the wall while running the high line. The goal for today was to be consistent and take what the car would give me. If our car was a 10th-place car, we knew we needed to finish 10th. That's what we ended up doing and locked ourselves into the Playoffs. Thanks to Whelen, Chevrolet, and everyone at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines for sticking behind me this season. We are going to give it our all next week in Kansas to finish the regular season strong."
-Sheldon Creed