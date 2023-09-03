RCR NXS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

"Solid effort for everyone on this No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet team. All day I struggled with restarts. I tried to clean the tires differently each time, but I still spun the tires on the Overtime restart. The No. 19 had an edge on me and I tried to go really low into Turn 1 to make up some distance. In doing that, I got really tight which is what allowed the No. 19 to clear me. I went to full send it into Turn 3 and when I did, I got pinned beside him and couldn't get back to throttle. At that point, I tried to keep the No. 20 behind me and see if I could get a surge on the final lap. The No. 20 and I had a good battle there at the end and allowed the No. 19 to pull away. All in all though, everyone back at the shop has been working really hard. To leave here with a second-place finish and a 23-point lead with one race to go is a testament to that. I'll just have to go back to the drawing board to figure out how to make the restarts better. It was frustrating to lose track position each time and I have to do a better job at that if we are going to win a championship. We have been preaching these last few races that if we can't be first, be second. If we can't be second, be third. We did that today." -Austin Hill