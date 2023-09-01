Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Darlington Raceway; September 2, 2023

Track; Darlington Raceway - Oval (1.366-Miles)

Race: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200; 147 Laps –45/45/57; 200.8 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; September 2, 2023 3:30 PM ET

TV: USA Network, and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram , and X





Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 Capital City Towing

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Darlington Raceway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram

- Practice; After a full afternoon of NASCAR technical inspection on Friday, Parker Retzlaff is scheduled to take to the 1.366-mile Darlington Raceway for a scheduled 20-minute practice session on Saturday morning. NASCAR Xfinity Series practice for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will be shown on the NBC Sports App.









– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would move into qualifying for the Saturday afternoons Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Retzlaff driving the Capital City Towing No. 31 Chevrolet will roll off 29th to record his lap. With 39 cars entered, one car will miss the race. In continuation from Practice, Qualifying will also be shown on the NBC Sports App.





Darlington Raceway Stats; Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will mark Retzlaff’s second start at the historic South Carolina oval. During his debut at Darlington Raceway in the spring of 2023 Retzlaff would lay down a blazing qualifying lap to land him the 8th starting position. After the finishing 17th during Stage 1, Retzlaff would getting tangled with the No. 8 on Lap-54 sending the No. 31 spinning from 19th. Regrouping from loss of track position Retzlaff and team would battle back to finish 24th at the conclusion of 147-laps.



Featured Partner









- Capital City Towing; Family owned and operated, Capital City Towing has been providing service to Columbia, South Carolina and the surrounding areas for years. With the owner’s professional business experience and knowledge that excels in the towing and equipment hauling industry allows Capital City to offer the best solutions to any problem. Offering heavy-duty towing, recovery, equipment hauling and much more at reasonable prices. The team at Capital City is dedicated to a quick response time, because they know how stressful situations can be when accidents or breakdowns happen. Capital City offers towing, equipment hauling and garage is fully equipped with a fleet of light, medium and heavy-duty trucks. Our employees are experienced professionals and certified to meet all your towing, recovery, hauling or service maintenance needs. Additional information on Capital City Towing can be found at CaptialCityTowingSC.com or reached 24/7 at 803-786-9994.





Jeb Burton – No. 31 Celsius LIVE FIT

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Darlington Raceway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram News and Notes: - Practice; After a full afternoon of NASCAR technical inspection on Friday, Jeb Burton will roll his No. 27 Celsius Chevrolet onto the 1.366-mile Darlington Raceway for a scheduled 20-minute practice session on Saturday morning. NASCAR Xfinity Series practice for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will be shown on the NBC Sports App.





– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would move into qualifying for the Saturday afternoons Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Burton is scheduled make his lap 16th based on the qualifying matrix score. With 39 cars entered, one car will miss the race. In continuation from Practice, Qualifying will also be shown on the NBC Sports App.



